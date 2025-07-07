Spine Surgeon Returns to Competitive Sports, Completes a Triathlon Just 8 Months After Successful Motion-Preserving Spine Surgery

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / When Dr. Scott Adelman, a nationally recognized leader in endoscopic spine surgery and interventional pain management, began experiencing debilitating low back pain, he understood better than most the complexities and limitations of traditional surgical options. For years, he pursued conservative treatments-physical therapy, spinal injections, and careful lifestyle modifications-but the pain continued to escalate, eventually preventing him from enjoying the activities that once defined his active lifestyle. Competitive snow skiing, triathlons, and fly fishing in the mountains near his Park City, Utah home had all become nearly impossible.

At 62, with his quality of life rapidly declining, Dr. Adelman consulted with several spine specialists. The consensus was a lumbar fusion-a common solution, but one that would restrict mobility and potentially curtail his ability to remain active. For a surgeon who had built his career advocating for minimally invasive, motion-preserving solutions, this was not acceptable.

Determined to explore every option, Dr. Adelman turned to Dr. Jason M. Cuéllar, a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon known for his expertise in advanced motion-preserving spinal procedures. Practicing in Palm Beach, Jupiter and Miami, Florida, Dr. Cuéllar has become a leader in artificial disc replacement and innovative alternatives to fusion.

Together, Dr. Adelman and Dr. Cuéllar developed a tailored treatment plan focused on preserving motion and function. For Dr. Adelman, the goal was not just pain relief, but the restoration of a life filled with movement, performance, and passion. In October 2024, Dr. Cuéllar performed a three-level lumbar artificial disc replacement (ADR) using the ProDisc system. The procedure involved disc arthroplasty at the L3-4, L4-5, and L5-S1 levels. Conducted through a standard anterior retroperitoneal approach, Dr. Cuéllar was able to completely remove the damaged discs and precisely implant the artificial discs at all three levels, preserving Dr. Adelman's spinal motion and improving his quality of life.

"Scott's case was complex, but he was an excellent candidate for lumbar disc replacement," said Dr. Cuéllar. "Given his active lifestyle, preserved facet joints, and desire to avoid fusion, multilevel ADR offered the best opportunity to relieve his pain while preserving motion across the lumbar spine. I am thrilled with his recovery and his return to high-level activities-including a triathlon at 8 months post-op!"

Dr. Adelman's surgical outcome has been exceptional. By four months postoperatively, he was back on the slopes skiing black diamond runs in Park City. Eight months after surgery, Adelman completed a triathlon with no back pain. "It was discouraging to think that most of my lumbar spine would be fused," said Dr. Adelman. "Recovery would have taken at least six months, and I would have lost mobility at those levels. Dr. Cuéllar's expertise in multilevel total disc replacement prevented me from that outcome. I am not only grateful for the surgical result but for the ability to resume the activities I love."

Dr. Adelman's career as a pioneer in endoscopic spine surgery has been unique. Without following the traditional U.S. spine surgery training pathway, he built an international reputation through more than two decades of performing endoscopic spinal decompressions, helping thousands of patients avoid open surgery. His nontraditional background and innovative approach to spinal care made him an early advocate for minimally invasive techniques that prioritize motion preservation-values that aligned closely with Dr. Cuéllar's expertise in artificial disc replacement.

Dr. Cuéllar, founder at Cuéllar Spine and a member of the national ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program, continues to build a reputation for successfully treating complex lumbar and cervical disc disease with motion-preserving surgical solutions. His growing referral base includes not only patients but also physicians and spine care specialists seeking second opinions and alternatives to spinal fusion.

For Dr. Adelman, the choice to pursue total disc replacement reflects both professional insight and personal experience. His story underscores the expanding role of lumbar TDR as a preferred option for appropriately selected patients with multi-level degenerative disc disease.

About Dr. Jason M. Cuéllar

Jason M. Cuéllar, M.D., Ph.D., is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon with a practice focused exclusively on motion preservation and minimally invasive spine surgery. Based in Palm Beach, Jupiter and Miami, Florida, Dr. Cuéllar is a recognized leader in total disc replacement (TDR) for both the cervical and lumbar spine. As one of the earliest inductees into the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program, he is frequently sought out by patients nationwide seeking alternatives to spinal fusion. Dr. Cuéllar's academic contributions include over three dozen peer-reviewed publications in the field of spine surgery, and he continues to participate in clinical research advancing the science of motion preservation. For more information, visit www.CuellarSpine.com.

About Dr. Scott Adelman

Dr. Scott Adelman is a board-certified physiatrist and a national leader in interventional spine care and endoscopic spine surgery. Based in Park City, Utah, Dr. Adelman has spent over two decades pioneering minimally invasive techniques that help patients avoid traditional open spine surgeries. With a background in physical medicine and rehabilitation, he has developed specialized expertise in outpatient endoscopic procedures, treating thousands of patients with chronic back and neck pain. Dr. Adelman continues to lecture nationally and internationally on advanced spine care techniques, with a professional focus on helping patients preserve spinal function and avoid unnecessary fusion surgeries. For more information, visit www.thesmartclinic.com.

About the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program

The ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program recognizes and supports the nation's leading surgeons in motion preservation spine surgery. Founded by Dr. Todd H. Lanman, the program highlights physicians who meet rigorous standards for clinical excellence, surgical volume, and patient outcomes in total disc replacement (TDR) and other motion-preserving procedures. Program members are selected for their commitment to innovation, patient-centered care, and their expertise in restoring spinal motion for individuals suffering from degenerative spine conditions. For more information, visit www.adrspine.com.

