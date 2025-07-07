HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT JUNE 30, 2025

Paris, July 7, 2025 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700)

and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:

19,921 shares

€ 16,054.76

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 249

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 177

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,630 shares for € 64,739.40

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,310 shares for € 54,909.89

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

17,601 shares

€ 25,768.55

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 11,234 shares for € 47,484.64

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 16,373 shares for € 67,894.42

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

13,475 shares

€ 62,343.03

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2024, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €93 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

Appendice

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 249 14 630 64 739,40 177 12 310 54 909,89 01/02/2025 - - - 6 800 4 752,00 01/03/2025 5 300 1 740,00 4 100 596,00 01/06/2025 - - - 3 120 698,40 01/07/2025 1 1 5,82 2 81 477,90 01/08/2025 4 68 394,40 - - - 01/09/2025 6 133 760,76 1 1 5,82 01/10/2025 4 301 1 655,50 1 1 5,70 01/13/2025 2 200 1 130,00 3 200 1 180,00 01/14/2025 3 200 1 140,00 2 200 1 190,00 01/15/2025 2 100 590,00 1 80 488,00 01/17/2025 1 100 600,00 - - - 01/20/2025 3 300 1 740,00 - - - 01/21/2025 - - - 2 173 1 027,62 01/22/2025 1 1 5,90 1 1 5,90 01/23/2025 4 300 1 710,00 - - - 01/24/2025 1 1 5,68 1 1 5,68 01/27/2025 8 524 2 792,92 - - - 01/28/2025 3 200 1 030,00 - - - 01/29/2025 1 1 5,16 1 1 5,16 01/30/2025 4 234 1 191,06 - - - 01/31/2025 20 2 140 9 672,80 1 1 4,90 02/03/2025 - - - 1 15 62,85 02/04/2025 9 401 1 636,08 1 1 4,19 02/05/2025 1 100 400,00 1 100 400,00 02/06/2025 4 301 1 173,90 2 201 804,00 02/07/2025 1 100 390,00 1 200 800,00 02/10/2025 3 215 840,65 1 200 800,00 02/11/2025 3 185 723,35 - - - 02/12/2025 2 101 383,80 1 1 3,92 02/13/2025 3 201 753,75 2 201 783,90 02/14/2025 - - - 10 1 000 4 200,00 02/17/2025 2 100 414,00 4 200 840,00 02/18/2025 3 201 814,05 3 401 1 740,34 02/19/2025 3 200 830,00 - - - 02/20/2025 3 200 826,00 1 200 840,00 02/21/2025 3 101 408,04 1 1 4,04 02/24/2025 2 100 410,00 - - - 02/25/2025 - - - 1 100 410,00 02/26/2025 1 1 4,11 5 370 1 572,50 02/27/2025 2 101 424,20 2 32 137,60 02/28/2025 2 100 415,00 2 194 834,20 03/03/2025 1 100 420,00 3 100 431,00 03/04/2025 - - - 1 99 415,80 03/05/2025 - - - 2 17 71,40 03/06/2025 3 101 414,10 1 1 4,15 03/07/2025 1 1 4,09 1 1 4,09 03/11/2025 - - - 1 30 126,00 03/12/2025 3 155 635,50 1 1 4,20 03/13/2025 6 501 2 029,05 2 153 642,60 03/14/2025 1 1 4,05 1 1 4,05 03/17/2025 1 100 400,00 - - - 03/18/2025 - - - 1 100 400,00 03/19/2025 1 100 400,00 1 200 820,00 03/24/2025 1 100 400,00 - - - 03/26/2025 3 200 796,00 - - - 03/27/2025 1 1 4,00 2 201 806,01 03/28/2025 3 100 400,00 - - - 03/31/2025 1 100 400,00 - - - 04/01/2025 1 1 3,99 1 1 3,99 04/02/2025 - - - 1 200 820,00 04/03/2025 2 42 163,80 1 1 3,97 04/04/2025 3 160 614,40 5 501 2 094,18 04/07/2025 6 401 1 503,75 3 101 383,80 04/08/2025 - - - 2 200 800,00 04/09/2025 2 200 770,00 - - - 04/10/2025 - - - 1 40 160,00 04/11/2025 1 1 3,95 1 1 3,95 04/14/2025 1 1 3,99 2 61 244,00 04/15/2025 - - - 2 101 414,10 04/16/2025 - - - 5 499 2 195,60 04/17/2025 1 1 4,52 1 1 4,52 04/22/2025 2 400 1 760,00 - - - 04/23/2025 1 1 4,52 1 1 4,52 04/24/2025 1 1 4,38 1 1 4,38 04/25/2025 1 100 430,00 - - - 04/28/2025 - - - 4 202 909,00 04/29/2025 10 600 2 598,00 1 93 426,87 04/30/2025 1 100 400,00 - - - 05/02/2025 1 100 410,00 1 200 840,00 05/05/2025 7 301 1 225,07 1 1 4,10 05/06/2025 1 1 4,02 1 1 4,02 05/07/2025 1 1 4,04 1 1 4,04 05/08/2025 1 1 4,06 2 101 414,10 05/09/2025 1 1 4,10 1 1 4,10 05/12/2025 - - - 2 200 840,00 05/13/2025 3 100 420,00 - - - 05/14/2025 - - - 2 200 842,00 05/16/2025 3 101 414,10 1 1 4,10 05/19/2025 1 41 164,00 - - - 05/21/2025 2 59 236,00 - - - 05/22/2025 1 1 3,98 1 1 3,98 05/23/2025 3 200 800,00 1 200 820,00 05/26/2025 2 100 400,00 1 100 405,00 05/27/2025 1 1 4,07 1 1 4,07 05/28/2025 1 100 400,00 - - - 05/29/2025 2 100 400,00 1 1 4,09 05/30/2025 3 200 800,00 1 200 810,00 06/02/2025 1 1 4,05 2 26 106,60 06/03/2025 1 1 4,08 1 1 4,08 06/04/2025 - - - 2 7 28,70 06/05/2025 - - - 3 368 1 527,20 06/09/2025 4 281 1 149,29 1 5 21,00 06/10/2025 1 1 4,19 1 1 4,19 06/11/2025 2 20 81,00 1 1 4,10 06/12/2025 1 100 405,00 - - - 06/13/2025 5 131 533,17 - - - 06/16/2025 2 300 1 215,00 1 1 4,10 06/17/2025 3 100 406,00 - - - 06/18/2025 2 101 409,05 1 1 4,05 06/19/2025 1 1 4,03 2 201 814,05 06/20/2025 2 101 409,05 1 1 4,05 06/23/2025 3 201 810,03 2 201 814,05 06/24/2025 2 101 404,00 1 1 4,01 06/25/2025 1 100 400,00 1 2 8,10 06/26/2025 2 101 404,00 1 1 4,01 06/27/2025 1 100 400,00 - - - 06/30/2025 2 100 415,00 21 2 198 9 671,20

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2xxYpRolZidxnBpasqZbGpnl5xjk5KUaZTHyWZoaJnFa52WyJeUaMeYZnJjnWxo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92872-ateme_half-year-liquidity-contract-20250630_07072025_en.pdf