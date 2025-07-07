Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
07.07.2025 17:53 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT JUNE 30, 2025

Paris, July 7, 2025 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700)
and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:

  • 19,921 shares
  • € 16,054.76
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 249
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 177
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,630 shares for € 64,739.40
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,310 shares for € 54,909.89

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

  • 17,601 shares
  • € 25,768.55
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 11,234 shares for € 47,484.64
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 16,373 shares for € 67,894.42

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 13,475 shares
  • € 62,343.03

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2024, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €93 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Mathieu Omnes
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr

Appendice

Buy Side Sell Side
Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total24914 63064 739,40 17712 31054 909,89
01/02/2025--- 68004 752,00
01/03/202553001 740,00 4100596,00
01/06/2025--- 3120698,40
01/07/2025115,82 281477,90
01/08/2025468394,40 ---
01/09/20256133760,76 115,82
01/10/202543011 655,50 115,70
01/13/202522001 130,00 32001 180,00
01/14/202532001 140,00 22001 190,00
01/15/20252100590,00 180488,00
01/17/20251100600,00 ---
01/20/202533001 740,00 ---
01/21/2025--- 21731 027,62
01/22/2025115,90 115,90
01/23/202543001 710,00 ---
01/24/2025115,68 115,68
01/27/202585242 792,92 ---
01/28/202532001 030,00 ---
01/29/2025115,16 115,16
01/30/202542341 191,06 ---
01/31/2025202 1409 672,80 114,90
02/03/2025--- 11562,85
02/04/202594011 636,08 114,19
02/05/20251100400,00 1100400,00
02/06/202543011 173,90 2201804,00
02/07/20251100390,00 1200800,00
02/10/20253215840,65 1200800,00
02/11/20253185723,35 ---
02/12/20252101383,80 113,92
02/13/20253201753,75 2201783,90
02/14/2025--- 101 0004 200,00
02/17/20252100414,00 4200840,00
02/18/20253201814,05 34011 740,34
02/19/20253200830,00 ---
02/20/20253200826,00 1200840,00
02/21/20253101408,04 114,04
02/24/20252100410,00 ---
02/25/2025--- 1100410,00
02/26/2025114,11 53701 572,50
02/27/20252101424,20 232137,60
02/28/20252100415,00 2194834,20
03/03/20251100420,00 3100431,00
03/04/2025--- 199415,80
03/05/2025--- 21771,40
03/06/20253101414,10 114,15
03/07/2025114,09 114,09
03/11/2025--- 130126,00
03/12/20253155635,50 114,20
03/13/202565012 029,05 2153642,60
03/14/2025114,05 114,05
03/17/20251100400,00 ---
03/18/2025--- 1100400,00
03/19/20251100400,00 1200820,00
03/24/20251100400,00 ---
03/26/20253200796,00 ---
03/27/2025114,00 2201806,01
03/28/20253100400,00 ---
03/31/20251100400,00 ---
04/01/2025113,99 113,99
04/02/2025--- 1200820,00
04/03/2025242163,80 113,97
04/04/20253160614,40 55012 094,18
04/07/202564011 503,75 3101383,80
04/08/2025--- 2200800,00
04/09/20252200770,00 ---
04/10/2025--- 140160,00
04/11/2025113,95 113,95
04/14/2025113,99 261244,00
04/15/2025--- 2101414,10
04/16/2025--- 54992 195,60
04/17/2025114,52 114,52
04/22/202524001 760,00 ---
04/23/2025114,52 114,52
04/24/2025114,38 114,38
04/25/20251100430,00 ---
04/28/2025--- 4202909,00
04/29/2025106002 598,00 193426,87
04/30/20251100400,00 ---
05/02/20251100410,00 1200840,00
05/05/202573011 225,07 114,10
05/06/2025114,02 114,02
05/07/2025114,04 114,04
05/08/2025114,06 2101414,10
05/09/2025114,10 114,10
05/12/2025--- 2200840,00
05/13/20253100420,00 ---
05/14/2025--- 2200842,00
05/16/20253101414,10 114,10
05/19/2025141164,00 ---
05/21/2025259236,00 ---
05/22/2025113,98 113,98
05/23/20253200800,00 1200820,00
05/26/20252100400,00 1100405,00
05/27/2025114,07 114,07
05/28/20251100400,00 ---
05/29/20252100400,00 114,09
05/30/20253200800,00 1200810,00
06/02/2025114,05 226106,60
06/03/2025114,08 114,08
06/04/2025--- 2728,70
06/05/2025--- 33681 527,20
06/09/202542811 149,29 1521,00
06/10/2025114,19 114,19
06/11/202522081,00 114,10
06/12/20251100405,00 ---
06/13/20255131533,17 ---
06/16/202523001 215,00 114,10
06/17/20253100406,00 ---
06/18/20252101409,05 114,05
06/19/2025114,03 2201814,05
06/20/20252101409,05 114,05
06/23/20253201810,03 2201814,05
06/24/20252101404,00 114,01
06/25/20251100400,00 128,10
06/26/20252101404,00 114,01
06/27/20251100400,00 ---
06/30/20252100415,00 212 1989 671,20
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2xxYpRolZidxnBpasqZbGpnl5xjk5KUaZTHyWZoaJnFa52WyJeUaMeYZnJjnWxo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92872-ateme_half-year-liquidity-contract-20250630_07072025_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.