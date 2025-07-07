Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2025 17:44 Uhr
80 Leser
Icelandair Group hf.: Strong market demand to and from Iceland, with the number of passengers up by 20%

In June 2025, Icelandair transported 552 thousand passengers, a 7% increase compared to June 2024. Year-to-date, Icelandair has transported more than 2.2 million passengers.

During the month, 35% of passengers were traveling to Iceland, 17% from Iceland, 44% were via passengers, and 4% were traveling within Iceland. The growth was particularly notable in the markets to and from Iceland, which saw a 20% and 19% rise in passenger numbers, respectively and aligns with our focus on these markets. The load factor was 85.1%, compared to 83.4%, and the on-time performance was 86.8%.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 52%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 16% compared to June last year. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 5%.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:
"It is great to see continued strengthening of the market to Iceland with 20% increase in the number of passengers to Iceland in June, which is a result of our increased focus on the markets to and from Iceland. We added Gothenburg to our route network again in June and expanded our partnerships within our loyalty program, Saga Club, by adding BYKO, Iceland's leading hardware store chain, as a new everyday spend partner. Saga Club is Iceland's largest loyalty program with around 400 thousand active members and provides great added value for our customers by collecting and using Saga Points."

Contact information
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
