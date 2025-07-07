A brand-new ponded fly ash processing and beneficiating facility is coming to Warrington, UK.

The facility will process and improve ponded fly ash into a high-quality material to enable TITAN's customers to produce lower carbon concrete and construction materials.

Regulatory News:

TITAN (Brussels:TITC) will build and operate a state-of-the-art processing and beneficiating facility for ponded fly ash, following an agreement with PEEL NRE, part of PEEL Group, a privately held UK infrastructure and property investment company.

The facility is expected to become operational by the first quarter of 2027. This long-term agreement to extract and process the ash from the lagoons will enable PEEL Group's commitment to secure a safe, accessible landform to support the progressive long-term restoration of the site whilst providing ecological and recreational enhancements.

Jean-Philippe Benard, Head of Cementitious, Executive Committee Member at TITAN Group, stated: "This project is a major step forward in implementing our Growth Strategy. Expanding our alternative cementitious business, we are enhancing the sustainability of the construction sector. We are also meeting the growing demand for innovative, high-performance building materials, leveraging the proprietary technology of our company, ST Equipment Technology. We are very pleased with our long-term partnership with PEEL, which will deliver value to the environment, our customers, and the neighboring communities."

Kieran Tames, Director Head of Peel NRE, said: "We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with TITAN, which follows years of hard work fully evaluating the potential to transform the waste ash material from the power station directly into a low-carbon construction product. This agreement has the potential to accelerate the recovery of waste ash from the lagoons, enabling their restoration and enhancement as envisaged by the Development Framework that was approved by the local authority last year. Through our partnership, existing customers will continue to source ash from the site, ensuring continuity of supply for their applications."

The facility will be able to process 300,000 tonnes of wet fly ash annually starting from 2027, with the potential to double this capacity. The processed fly ash will meet the BS EN 450 standard that ensures the quality and consistency of fly ash when used as a pozzolanic addition to cement or concrete mixtures.

TITAN will leverage the advanced proprietary processing capabilities and expertise of ST Equipment Technology, part of TITAN Group, to transform ponded fly ash into a consistent, concrete-grade product, offering substantial improvements over current lagoon extraction methods. Unlike unprocessed materials, which are unsuitable for high-value applications, TITAN's processed fly ash will serve as a high-performance supplementary cementitious material for concrete production.

The use of processed fly ash will contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions from the cement industry, lowering reliance on virgin raw materials, and supporting the circular economy. The fly ash deposits at Fiddlers Ferry can be processed for use in cement, concrete, and autoclaved aerated concrete blocks vital materials for housing construction. During the course of the contract period, there will be substantial environmental and economic benefits, including:

Avoiding approximately 7.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions (equivalent to removing 220,000 cars annually from the road in the UK)

Saving around 16 million tonnes of virgin raw materials

Reducing the need for 10 million tonnes of imported supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs)

Generating an initial investment of around £20 million

Creating approximately 100 direct and indirect jobs

Increasing tax revenues for local councils

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The parent company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

About ST Equipment Technology

ST Equipment and Technology has been a wholly owned subsidiary of TITAN Group since 2002. Developed in Massachusetts, its proprietary dry electrostatic process has been applied for fly ash beneficiation since 1995, providing high quality control products to the construction building market in the world: US, Canada, Poland, Korea, the Philippines, Japan and the United Kingdom. The TITAN Fiddler's Ferry project is the 20th fly ash project developed with STET technology. For more information, visit our website at www.steqtech.com

About Peel NRE Re-energising Natural Resources

Peel NRE owns and manages over 4,600 acres of land, positioning itself at the forefront of the UK's clean growth and regeneration efforts. Committed to helping the nation achieve net zero by 2050 and supporting regional climate emergency targets, Peel NRE focuses on reusing, repurposing, and reclaiming land to develop and facilitate the development of essential low carbon infrastructure across the UK.

For more information please visit, www.peelnre.co.uk/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707955386/en/

Contacts:

media@titanmaterials.com