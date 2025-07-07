Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKYC | ISIN: US47580P1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JW
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 13:07
3,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,64018:54
3,5803,64018:54
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 18:00 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.: JELD-WEN Expands Cradle to Cradle Certification, Expanding Portfolio of Certified Sustainable Doors

JELD-WEN products across five European countries now contribute to verified circular building products, reinforcing JELD-WEN's leadership in responsible innovation.

SOLIHULL, United Kingdom, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN UK, a subsidiary of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of building products, has earned its second Cradle to Cradle Certified® product certification in 2025, expanding its range of independently verified sustainable doors and reinforcing its commitment to responsible innovation across Europe.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems.

Cradle to Cradle Certified® is one of the world's most advanced product sustainability standards, evaluating products for material health, circularity, climate protection, water stewardship, and social fairness.

JELD-WEN's newly certified Bronze-level products include ADVANCELINE exterior doors from Latvia, interior frames from Estonia, High Performance doors from Denmark and Sweden, Stable and Compact doors also from Denmark, and five high-runner models from the United Kingdom. These additions span five countries and reflect the company's progress in aligning sustainability with manufacturing excellence.

According to Guillaume Woringer, Vice President Operations for JELD-WEN Europe, the achievement underscores how sustainability is increasingly shaping the company's innovation and performance. "This certification is more than recognition; it is proof that sustainability drives every step of our product development and production. It reflects the dedication and technical excellence of our teams, who have made sustainability a competitive advantage in how we operate and serve our customers."

This achievement positions JELD-WEN ahead of upcoming regulatory developments, such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which will require companies to prove that wood-based products are not linked to deforestation or forest degradation. By meeting rigorous Cradle to Cradle Certified® standards, including traceable, responsible sourcing, JELD-WEN is embedding sustainability across the entire product lifecycle, from material selection to manufacturing and delivery. This not only supports future compliance but also strengthens transparency and long-term value creation for customers, partners, and communities.

Carolyn Payne, Director of Global ESG for JELD-WEN, said "Expanding our Cradle to Cradle certification is a significant milestone in JELD-WEN's sustainability journey. This certification reflects our deep commitment to designing products that are safe, circular, and responsibly made. It's a testament to the dedication of our global teams and our ongoing efforts to embed environmental and social responsibility into every stage of our value chain."

As a global organization, JELD-WEN is committed to providing sustainable and innovative solutions that benefit our customers, communities and our planet. This certification reflects our dedication to continued progress on our global ESG goals. You can learn more about JELD-WEN's global sustainability journey at corporate.jeld-wen.com/responsibility.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.:
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 16,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
JELD-WEN Europe
Amy Simpson
Communications Director, Europe
+44 7795 486061
asimpson@jeldwen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503082/5402588/JW_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jeld-wen-expands-cradle-to-cradle-certification-expanding-portfolio-of-certified-sustainable-doors-302499015.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.