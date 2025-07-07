JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.: JELD-WEN Expands Cradle to Cradle Certification, Expanding Portfolio of Certified Sustainable Doors

JELD-WEN products across five European countries now contribute to verified circular building products, reinforcing JELD-WEN's leadership in responsible innovation.

SOLIHULL, United Kingdom, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN UK, a subsidiary of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of building products, has earned its second Cradle to Cradle Certified® product certification in 2025, expanding its range of independently verified sustainable doors and reinforcing its commitment to responsible innovation across Europe.

Cradle to Cradle Certified® is one of the world's most advanced product sustainability standards, evaluating products for material health, circularity, climate protection, water stewardship, and social fairness.

JELD-WEN's newly certified Bronze-level products include ADVANCELINE exterior doors from Latvia, interior frames from Estonia, High Performance doors from Denmark and Sweden, Stable and Compact doors also from Denmark, and five high-runner models from the United Kingdom. These additions span five countries and reflect the company's progress in aligning sustainability with manufacturing excellence.

According to Guillaume Woringer, Vice President Operations for JELD-WEN Europe, the achievement underscores how sustainability is increasingly shaping the company's innovation and performance. "This certification is more than recognition; it is proof that sustainability drives every step of our product development and production. It reflects the dedication and technical excellence of our teams, who have made sustainability a competitive advantage in how we operate and serve our customers."

This achievement positions JELD-WEN ahead of upcoming regulatory developments, such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which will require companies to prove that wood-based products are not linked to deforestation or forest degradation. By meeting rigorous Cradle to Cradle Certified® standards, including traceable, responsible sourcing, JELD-WEN is embedding sustainability across the entire product lifecycle, from material selection to manufacturing and delivery. This not only supports future compliance but also strengthens transparency and long-term value creation for customers, partners, and communities.

Carolyn Payne, Director of Global ESG for JELD-WEN, said "Expanding our Cradle to Cradle certification is a significant milestone in JELD-WEN's sustainability journey. This certification reflects our deep commitment to designing products that are safe, circular, and responsibly made. It's a testament to the dedication of our global teams and our ongoing efforts to embed environmental and social responsibility into every stage of our value chain."

As a global organization, JELD-WEN is committed to providing sustainable and innovative solutions that benefit our customers, communities and our planet. This certification reflects our dedication to continued progress on our global ESG goals. You can learn more about JELD-WEN's global sustainability journey at corporate.jeld-wen.com/responsibility.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 16,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

