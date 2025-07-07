MedShift and NeXus Digital Group Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership will accelerate Digital Transformation in the aesthetic medical industry!

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / MedShift, a leader in innovative technology platforms and scalability solutions for aesthetics & medical manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership with NeXus Digital Group, a cutting-edge AI consultancy and digital transformation firm. The collaboration is designed to integrate next-generation AI capabilities into MedShift's expanding ecosystem of services and technologies, enabling growth-focused businesses with smarter, more efficient, and scalable tools to streamline front and back-end sales operations.

The partnership brings together MedShift's robust SaaS offering - Velocity - with NeXus Digital Group's deep expertise in AI strategy, multi-channel engagement, and business process optimization. Velocity was designed to address common B2B order management challenges by unifying omni-channel orders and payments into a single, centralized system. It supports internal teams across sales, finance, operations, and customer service, including automation of customer onboarding, order entry, payment processing, commissions and territory mapping, shipping, and reporting.

"At MedShift, we've always believed in enabling our customers with the best technologies to help them grow," said Joe Gasque, CEO of MedShift. "Partnering with NeXus Digital Group allows us to embed real-time intelligence and automation into the workflow of every provider we serve-from patient acquisition to operational decision-making."

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to:

Strengthen the existing technology stacks of startup and mid-sized manufacturers

Enhance internal workflows essential to scaling operations

Deliver automation and AI-powered decision-making across core business functions

"MedShift is redefining how businesses operate in the aesthetic medical space, and we're proud to support that mission," said Ken Winell, Co-CEO of NeXus Digital Group. "Together, we're not just enhancing technology stacks - we're delivering essential, scalable solutions that empower organizations to operate more efficiently, grow faster, and achieve more with fewer resources."

The first solutions from the partnership will be available to select MedShift customers beginning Q3 2025, with a broader rollout planned by the end of the year.

About MedShift

MedShift is a medical technology company purpose-built to serve the needs of aesthetic and medical manufacturers and distributors. With a focus on scalability, connectivity, and operational efficiency, MedShift's core software platform, Velocity, is a modular SaaS solution designed to unify and streamline sales, finance, customer service, and operational functions.

The Velocity platform encompasses a robust set of integrated modules, including field customer onboarding, unified commerce, payment warehousing, automated commissions, comprehensive reporting, subscription management, territory mapping, integrated shipping, Pulse IoT, Velocity lending, and an e-commerce marketplace. These capabilities are brought together in a centralized system that facilitates seamless workflows and delivers real-time visibility across essential business areas.

Together, these solutions empower MedShift's partners to operate more efficiently, scale faster, and unlock new revenue and savings opportunities through automation, data-driven insights, and integrated service delivery. www.medshift.com

About NeXus Digital Group

NeXus Digital Group helps small and mid-sized organizations unlock the full potential of AI through expert-led readiness assessments, strategy development and implementation services. With a focus on delivering high-impact, business-aligned outcomes, NeXus empowers clients to become future-ready through practical, scalable transformation initiatives that achieve ROI objectives. Visit www.NeXusdigitalgroup.net

