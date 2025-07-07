Facility to convert source-separated organics into biomethane

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG) (OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., has signed an agreement with PreZero International, the general contractor selected to revamp a materials recycling facility in Bizkaia, near Bilbao, Spain.

Upon completion of the upgrade, the Bizkaia facility will have the capacity to process up to 50,000 tons per year of source-separated organics. Anaergia will provide several proprietary technologies, including its CleanREX and GritREX systems, to process the organics and convert them into biomethane through anaerobic digestion. Under the contract, Anaergia anticipates recognizing revenues of C$7.6 million.

"The solutions provided by Anaergia will help make the Bizkaia facility to become one of the most efficient and sustainable plants in Spain to convert source-separated organics into biomethane," said Fernando Fernández, Head of Project Execution at PreZero International. "As a leader in innovation within the industry, PreZero International is pleased that these solutions will help it build a facility that will protect our environment and create sustainable value."

"Anaergia has provided its systems at many source-separated organics plants in the past," stated Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "However, supplying the first such plant in Spain is a significant milestone as we make the world better with our global footprint and proven expertise."

About PreZero International

PreZero International is one of the largest and most comprehensive environmental service providers in Europe. The company is part of The Schwarz Group, which also includes the retail companies Kaufland and Lidl, making it one of the world's largest retailers. As part of this group, it has the unique opportunity to develop new recycling loops that help reduce the consumption of natural resources. PreZero International has developed unique and innovative solutions to meet the needs of waste generators. As an environmental service provider, PreZero is determined to preserve resources along the entire value chain. Every employee is dedicated to the same idea: Avoiding waste and making the future cleaner through efficient and sustainable solutions. To achieve this, we are led by our corporate values. As fundamental principles, they drive our decisions and behaviour, are meaningful, promote trust and motivation and reinforce identification with our company.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, and the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the timing of the activities for the customer, the expected production of biomethane, the total investment and expected revenues of the project, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

