MedRhythms Appoints Larry Jasinski as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Commercial Expansion

Industry veteran with proven track record in neurorehabilitation and fundraising to lead next phase of growth; Co-founder Brian Harris transitions to Chief Scientific Officer

PORTLAND, Maine, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, Inc., a company pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes, and creator of the world's first prescription music platform, announced the appointment of Larry Jasinski as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Co-founder of MedRhythms, Brian Harris, who led the company through product development, successful clinical trials, listing product with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and assignment by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of a benefit category and unique Health Care Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCPS) code, will transition to the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and work with Larry to build the market and grow the company in its next phase.

Mr. Jasinski brings more than three decades of executive leadership in the medical device and neurotechnology industries. Most recently, he served as CEO of Lifeward (NASDAQ: LFWD), formerly ReWalk Robotics, where he led the company through a successful IPO and secured national reimbursement for the first exoskeleton system for spinal cord injury. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of Soteira, Inc., which was acquired by Globus Medical in 2012.

"After a rigorous, international search process, the Board of Directors Search Committee unanimously and enthusiastically selected Larry as MedRhythms' next CEO. The Board and major investors are excited to welcome Larry to MedRhythms and eagerly look forward to his leadership of our great team into the next phase of company growth," said Jean Hoffman, Board Member and Chair of the CEO Search Committee.

"MedRhythms has innovative fundamental technology, well-established published clinical data on effectiveness, an elegant and easy-to-use product with good margins, will operate in sizable market segments and has gained CMS and other coverage," said Larry Jasinski. "MedRhythms will improve many lives and is positioned to become a valuable business entity. I'm honored to join this mission-driven team and look forward to accelerating our growth and impact on patients' lives."

Co-founder Brian Harris added, "MedRhythms was founded on the vision and mission of transforming patients' lives and Larry has dedicated his career to that same mission. His experience is an ideal fit for the next important phase of the company, and I look forward to working with him to continue to advance the company's mission and increase its impact in bringing important care to patients who need and deserve it."

Jasinski's appointment marks a critical inflection point for MedRhythms, as the company prepares for national expansion of its home-use products for walking impairments: InTandem®, for chronic stroke, and Movive, for Parkinson's disease. Both products are FDA-listed, Class II devices and are now available for federal healthcare distribution. As CEO, Jasinski will lead MedRhythms' strategic expansion, accelerate market adoption and build on its robust clinical foundation to bring the company's groundbreaking platform to more patients with chronic health and mobility conditions.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of products across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. In 2021, the company partnered with Universal Music Group and raised a Series B financing round led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com .

