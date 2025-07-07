Sidetrade: 20 years on the stock market, 20 times its IPO price

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today celebrates 20 remarkable years as a listed company. Founded in Paris, France, the company has become a global leader in Order-to-Cash and has multiplied its market valuation twentyfold since its IPO on July 7, 2005.

On July 7, 2025, in a moment filled with pride and emotion, Sidetrade's Founder and CEO, Olivier Novasque, visited the Euronext Paris headquarters alongside some of the company's historic figures to mark two decades of public listing. The traditional market opening bell ceremony highlighted two decades of uninterrupted growth and bold entrepreneurship that have established Sidetrade as a world leader in the Order-to-Cash space. Twenty years after its IPO, Sidetrade stands as a unique French tech success story, built on a foundation of performance, innovation, resilience, and independence.

A founding vision: leveraging technology to power business cash flow

When Olivier Novasque founded Sidetrade in 2000, his goal was to build a valuable, agile company ahead of its time. He foresaw the need to reinvent the financial relationship between customers and suppliers, moving away from a purely administrative model toward one driven by performance. Based on this vision, he laid the foundation for a technology platform designed to deeply transform cash flow generation. Going against the prevailing standards of the time, he rejected the dominant on-premises model and bet on SaaS from the very beginning, an audacious move that proved visionary.

A former finance executive turned entrepreneur, Novasque made the rare choice to raise only essential funds. Instead, he prioritized self-financed growth, aiming to build a high-quality, industrial-grade, tech-driven business.

"I believe the best companies aren't necessarily those that raise the most money, but those that work tirelessly to execute their vision with rigor, creativity, and resilience," said Olivier Novasque, CEO and founder at Sidetrade. "Today, I want to honor everyone, past and present, who has contributed to Sidetrade's journey. I'm proud to be surrounded by an executive team united by a spirit of ambition, innovation, and excellence. Together, with all Sidetraders, we are ushering Order-to-Cash into the age of the Agentic Revolution."

For years, tech company success was often measured by the size of their fundraising rounds rather than their ability to sustain a viable business model. Sidetrade took a different route, rooting its growth in self-financing. Aside from €2 million raised pre-IPO and a €4.5 million capital increase at IPO, Sidetrade has never resorted to public fundraising or shareholder dilution.

As of today, the company holds nearly €50 million in cash and treasury shares. This performance is the result of a sustained growth strategy and over a decade of investment in artificial intelligence, funded entirely by the company's ability to generate cash year after year. In 2024, the company delivered a standout performance:

Revenue growth of +26% (+16% on a comparable basis)

Operating margin of 15%

Net income of €7.9 million

Free cash flow of €8.7 million

This financial discipline has in no way compromised shareholder value creation. Listed at €12.50 in 2005, Sidetrade's share price has increased twentyfold, reaching €249 as of July 4, 2025. This represents a stock market performance of over +1,800%, more than 11 times that of the CAC Mid & Small index, which rose by +164% over the same period.

A recognized technology leader

Innovation is part of Sidetrade's DNA. In 2025, the company's innovation capabilities were recognized by some of the most respected rankings in the sector:

Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for the third consecutive year

for the third consecutive year Identified by IDC as a key player in financial automation

as a key player in financial automation Ranked among Europe's 150 Most Innovative Companies by Fortune

These accolades highlight the uniqueness of Sidetrade's technology foundation, which includes a cloud-native architecture, proprietary action-oriented AI, and a one-of-a-kind payment behavior Data Lake, enriched with over $7.2 trillion in intercompany transactions.

From its humble beginnings in a Paris office to a global presence, Sidetrade has followed a trajectory of organic growth reinforced by nine acquisitions. The company has rigorously executed its model while expanding geographically across Germany, the UK, Ireland, the US, Canada, and of course, France. Today, with 65% of revenue generated outside France, Sidetrade supports major enterprises in 85 countries as a partner in their financial transformation.

Sidetrade's inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders index in June 2025 marks more than institutional recognition; it affirms the rise of a European tech champion capable of combining breakthrough innovation with profitable growth to power the next generation of enterprise finance.

"Congratulations to Sidetrade on 20 years of public listing on Euronext," said Delphine d'Amarzit, Euronext Paris Chairwoman and CEO. "Sidetrade's remarkable stock market journey is a testament to its sustained growth and demonstrates the power of Euronext to help local SMEs become global mid-cap players while preserving their independence. It perfectly embodies the synergy between entrepreneurial ambition and the excellence of European capital markets, recently underscored by Sidetrade's entry into the Euronext Tech Leaders index."

Sidetrade's unique trajectory, combining technological innovation, financial performance, and capital discipline, is now catching the attention of American institutional investors. "Sidetrade's stock performance reflects a remarkable growth journey and a robust business model built on high revenue recurrence, operational excellence, and cash generation," said Jean-Pierre Tabart, Senior Analyst at TP ICAP Midcap. "Above all, we believe the group still holds significant upside potential. Beyond the strength and durability of its fundamentals, a substantial valuation gap remains compared to North American SaaS players. Moreover, the current share price does not reflect the stock's strategic value, driven by its scarcity-there are very few opportunities in the European market to gain exposure to a true SaaS company-and by Sidetrade's lead in artificial intelligence, which is expected to further reinforce its technological leadership in the Order-to-Cash space."

Sidetrade is one of the few long-term success stories on the Euronext stock market. With a robust and exportable model, the company has established itself as a global leader with solutions deployed across multinational companies. This trajectory, built with discipline and vision, is now entering a new chapter: one of AI-augmented finance, where more intelligent, more autonomous, and entirely focused on the AI agent revolution.

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its new-generation agentic AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud, thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 40 million buyers worldwide. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States, and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Among them: AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, Veolia.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.

