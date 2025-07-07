Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMHQ | ISIN: IS0000026961 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2025 17:54 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iceland Seafood International hf.: Refinancing completed

Iceland Seafood International hf. ("ISI hf.") announces the successful conclusion of its refinancing, significantly strengthening the company's financial position through debt restructuring, interest rate reduction, and enhanced liquidity.

In April 2025, ISI hf. completed a primary refinancing with the issuance of the ICESEA 28 10 bond, with a maturity of 3.5 years. This transaction reduced short-term debt by EUR 27.6 million, with a corresponding increase in long-term debt. The effective interest rate is now approximately 5.2%, considering currency swap agreements based on current exchange and Euribor rates. The previous bond, ICESEA 25 06, which carried a 13% flat interest rate, including 7.35% following a covenant breach after the sale of Iceland Seafood UK in autumn 2023, was repaid on June 23rd, 2025. The new terms are expected to result in a substantial reduction in the company's interest expenses.

The refinancing of foreign bank loans has also reduced credit margins by 0.5-1.0 percentage points. The Group's loan structure has been simplified, contributing to improved oversight and operational efficiency.

Commercial papers issued in April and June as part of the refinancing, totaling ISK 2.7 billion, with flat interest rates ranging from 8.5-8.7% (a 71 to 72 basis point spread over 6-month Euribor), have been converted into euros through currency swap agreements and have a maturity of 6 months.

Following this refinancing, ISI hf.'s long-term debt now stands at approximately EUR 35 million. The share of long-term debt has increased, and a better balance has been achieved between long- and short-term liabilities, strengthening the company's financial position and increasing strategic flexibility.

CEO Ægir Páll Friðbertsson commented:
"I'm pleased that our refinancing has been completed. By replacing the previous bond with a new 3.5-year bond, simplifying our debt structure, and lowering our interest burden, we've established a solid foundation for continued healthy operations and future growth. With interest rates declining and a balanced debt portfolio, we are in a strong position to maintain financial stability and deliver on our operational goals."


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.