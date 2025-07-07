Aramis Group - Update on full-year objectives

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, July 7, 2025

Aramis Group updates its growth objectives for fiscal year 2025

Contained impact on profitability

Following strong growth in H1 2025, Aramis Group continues to gain market share but anticipates lower growth than expected in the second half of fiscal year 2025, due to:

a significant slowdown in the market environment since early April, marked by economic uncertainty affecting the entire European automotive sector;

deliberate choices in certain countries to prioritize unit profitability to pursue the operational alignment of its entities with Group standards.

At the same time, operational improvement efforts allow the Group to limit the impact of this slowdown on adjusted EBITDA.

In this context, Aramis Group now forecasts for its fiscal year 2025:

"mid single digit" organic growth in refurbished vehicle volumes (versus "double-digit" previously), leading to "mid single digit" organic growth in total B2C vehicle volumes (versus "high single digit" previously);

adjusted EBITDA close to €65 million (versus above €65 million previously);

a progressive and continuous improvement in operational working capital, expressed in days of revenue (unchanged).





Aramis Group remains confident in its ability to generate sustainable and profitable growth.

Next financial information:

2025 third-quarter activity: July 24, 2025 (after market close)

2025 annual results: November 26, 2025 (after market close)

About Aramis Group - www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI - ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors and Control Environment" of the Universal Registration Document dated December 19, 2024, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D. 24-0891 and available on the Group's website (www.aramis.group) and on the AMF website (www.amffrance.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other area.

