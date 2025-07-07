Piraeus (ATHEX: TPEIR) (OTCQX:BPIRY) has been recognised as Greece's Best Performing Bank in The Banker's 2025 Top 1000 World Banks rankings, the globally respected benchmark of banking strength published annually by the Financial Times. Piraeus secured the top spot in Greece for overall performance, achieving #1 positions in both operational efficiency and risk adjusted return.

The Banker's Top 1000 World Banks performance rankings evaluate banks using a composite of metrics that go beyond Tier 1 capital. These include efficiency, asset quality, liquidity, and return, offering a broader view of sustainable banking performance. The data is sourced from banks' latest financial filings and assessed independently by The Banker's editorial and research team. Used by central banks, strategists and senior decision-makers in 94 countries, these rankings remain the most comprehensive measure of global banking strength, covering over 130 performance indicators and tracking $150 trillion in assets.

Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer of Piraeus, commented, "This recognition reflects the consistent, disciplined work across our organisation to improve efficiency, manage risk and deliver strong results for our clients and stakeholders. Being ranked first in overall performance is a testament to our team's efforts and to Piraeus' strength, resilience and leadership in our primary market. It demonstrates that our strategy is working and that our commitment to long-term value creation is resonating both within Greece and internationally."

The Banker notes that 2024 brought mixed results for European lenders, with pre-tax profits falling across the region and asset growth subdued. Greek banks, by contrast, have returned to profitability after a decade of restructuring, with Piraeus standing out for its strength in core performance metrics.

Piraeus' performance in The Banker's rankings follows a period of focused execution across the Bank, from operating discipline to risk-adjusted returns. Over the past year, Piraeus delivered strong profitability, recording a net profit of €1.1 billion in 2024 and a return on tangible book value of 15%. The Bank continued to strengthen its balance sheet, growing its performing loan book by a leading market rate of 12%, to nearly €35 billion. Assets under management continued to grow at more than 20% per year, currently above €12 billion. These results underline the significant progress made in reinforcing the Bank's foundations and highlight its important role in supporting the Greek economy through stable, responsible, and forward-looking banking.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707404883/en/

Contacts:

pressoffice@piraeusbank.gr