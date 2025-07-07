Climate First Bank: Climate First Bancorp Closes $46 Million Strategic Funding Round

More than 900 shareholders have invested $125 million to combat the global climate crisis

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Climate First Bancorp (www.climatefirstbank.com), a financial holding company operating Climate First Bank, a values-based FDIC-insured bank, and OneEthos, a mission-driven, Federal Reserve Bank-regulated fintech, today announced they closed a new $46 million strategic funding round. Bancorp now has 900 shareholders who have invested a total of $125 million in the effort to combat the climate crisis.

Climate First Bancorp's latest round will allow the bank to further expand its national solar and renewable energy, as well as other socially responsible financing efforts.

"This major new investment is a reflection of the national commitment to combat the climate crisis," said Ken LaRoe, CEO and Founder of Climate First Bancorp. "Despite all of the noise and negativity coming from Washington, DC, demand for renewable energy is through the roof. From Miami to San Diego, San Antonio to Minneapolis, ethical financing of renewable energy makes sense - both from an affordability and environmental perspective. And it's only just beginning. We are grateful to all of our investors who believe in our long-term vision, and we're excited to put these resources to work."

KEY FUNDING ROUND DETAILS

$46 million funding round

Total over three rounds: $125 million

More than 900 total investors

Climate First Bank has experienced exponential growth, rising to over $1 billion in assets in under four years. To date, the bank has financed nearly $300 million in residential and commercial solar projects across all 50 states, including financing over $20 million in residential solar projects in June, its strongest month ever.

Its fintech affiliate, OneEthos, has originated over $231 million in solar loans and more than 4,800 individual solar projects since inception. Supporting a rapidly growing clean energy ecosystem, OneEthos also serves a nationwide network of over 9,200 solar sales representatives.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.?

For more information, please visit:?www.climatefirstbank.com.

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective of accelerating the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com.

