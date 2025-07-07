Visit Panama: WestJet Announces New Nonstop Route Between Calgary and Panamá

Seasonal connectivity strengthens ties between Canada and Panamá

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Canadian airline WestJet has announced the launch of a new seasonal nonstop route between Calgary and Panamá, further strengthening air connectivity between the two countries and opening new opportunities for tourism and cultural exchange.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for December 13, 2025, and will operate through April 25, 2026. Tickets will be available starting July 14, 2025, via WestJet's website and authorized travel partners.

"We invite Canadian travelers to discover a Panamá that surprises at every turn, not only for its natural beauty, but for the warmth of its people, its living cultures, and the extraordinary mix of experiences you can find within a single journey. Panamá lingers in your memory, not just for what you see, but for what you feel while you're here. This new route with WestJet is not just a flight, it's an open door to a destination that welcomes you with heart, authenticity, and a richness that is diverse and vibrant," stated Gloria De León Zubieta, Minister of Tourism of Panamá.

This new route uniquely connects Canadian winter with the warmth of the Panamanian tropics-offering travelers the chance to trade snow for sun and discover a destination where two oceans meet, nature and city coexist seamlessly, and history and biodiversity converge like nowhere else. Panamá is a uniquely positioned hub where biodiversity, cultural richness, and world-class amenities create transformative experiences for every kind of traveler. From the iconic Panama Canal and UNESCO World Heritage Sites to lush rainforests, coffee highlands, and dynamic cityscapes, the country offers a destination of discovery. Visitors can engage with seven Indigenous communities, explore Afro-Caribbean and Spanish colonial heritage, and enjoy modern luxury across boutique resorts, culinary hotspots, and sustainable retreats. Whether birdwatching in cloud forests, island-hopping in turquoise waters, or savoring globally acclaimed cuisine, Panamá invites exploration across landscapes, cultures, and lifestyles-all within a compact, accessible geography that makes adventure and authenticity easy to experience in a single trip.

The inclusion in WestJet's expansion into Latin America highlights Panamá's growing appeal to international markets. With this direct flight, travelers arrive in Panama City -recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy-and will connect to a wide variety of cultural, historic, and ecotourism experiences, all within the country's compact and accessible geography.

For more information about traveling to Panamá, visit www.visitpanama.com . For flight information and bookings, visit www.westjet.com .

