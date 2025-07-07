Anzeige
07.07.2025 20:26 Uhr
McCormick Systems Details Construction Takeoff vs. Estimating Differences in New Industry Article

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / McCormick Systems, a leading provider of construction estimating and digital takeoff software for MEP contractors and a part of the Foundation Software portfolio, has published an industry article detailing the crucial differences between construction takeoff, estimating and bidding processes. The educational piece addresses common industry confusion while providing contractors with actionable insights to improve preconstruction accuracy.

The article explains that while construction takeoff, estimating and bidding are often used interchangeably, they represent distinct phases. Construction takeoff specifically refers to measuring dimensions and quantifying materials, labor and resources required for project completion. Meanwhile, construction estimating creates a comprehensive summary of expenses that equals the assumed total cost of a construction project.

"Understanding these distinctions is fundamental to creating competitive and accurate bids," the article states. "Contractors can't create accurate estimates if the takeoff performed is outdated. Similarly, bids are directly affected if estimates include incorrect pricing."

The content emphasizes how these processes work together, noting that estimating contractors typically begin by reviewing bid packages before moving into quantity takeoff. After quantifying materials and resources, they develop estimates that contractors use to determine competitive bid pricing.

McCormick's article highlights the role of sophisticated construction estimating software in improving accuracy across all three processes. Robust solutions allowing estimators to complete both estimating and takeoff in one unified system help streamline operations while keeping all budgeting information centralized.

The piece particularly benefits electrical, plumbing and mechanical trade contractors who rely on precise takeoff calculations and detailed estimates to remain competitive. McCormick's trade-specific databases have supported estimating contractors for decades in creating accurate bids for MEP projects.

To read the complete analysis and learn more about optimizing preconstruction processes, click HERE to read the article in its entirety.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
Vice President of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 7933

Samantha Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-details-construction-takeoff-vs.-estimating-dif-1045033

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
