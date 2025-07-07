Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
07.07.2025 20:18 Uhr
Affluence Corporation Reports Over €6.4 Million in Signed Contracts for H1 2025, Confirms Positive Momentum and Strategic Focus on U.S. Expansion

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Affluence Corporation, (OTCID:AFFU), a global technology holding company focused on smart infrastructure and edge computing solutions, today shared a mid-year update confirming strong commercial progress across its portfolio companies, MTi (Mingothings) and OneMind Technologies.

As of the end of June 2025, the group has secured over €6.4 million in signed contracts, with €2.95 million already billed. This figure consolidates deals closed by Affluence subsidiaries in the first half of the year. It reflects strong market traction across Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, and Security Infrastructure verticals.

"These results are a strong validation of our execution capacity and the trust our customers place in our solutions, giving us a well-position to scale internationally and achieve our full-year goals." said Oscar Brito, President of Affluence Corporation.

Looking ahead to H2 2025, the group will maintain its commercial momentum while placing a strategic focus on business development in the United States. Multiple U.S.-based projects are already being developed, and expansion efforts are expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.

Affluence Corporation remains fully committed to its roadmap and management expects to continue delivering measurable results and updates as it expands across global markets.

For any inquiries or media and investor contact, please reach out to - press@affucorp.com.

# #

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.OTCID) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet.
For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

About OneMind Technologies SLU

OneMind Technologies, based in Barcelona, Spain, is a recognized provider of IoT, Smart City, and Security Command and Control solutions. With its innovative OneMind platform, OMT enables cities and industries to optimize operations, enhance public safety, and support sustainable development.
https://onemindng.com/

# # #

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees of the target company, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTCMarkets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Affluence Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and investor contact - press@affucorp.com

SOURCE: Affluence Corp.



