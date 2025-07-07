River City Bank Expands the Board of Directors With Addition of David Lichtman

Former First Republic Bank executive David Lichtman has been appointed to the Board of Directors for River City Bank

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / River City Bank announced today that David Lichtman, former First Republic Bank executive, will be immediately joining the Board of Directors.

Mr. Lichtman held various positions during his 37-year tenure at First Republic Bank. As a longtime leader in his role as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, his responsibilities included credit administration and overseeing a loan portfolio exceeding $170 billion.

"First Republic Bank had exceptional credit quality over a long period under David's leadership. With his extensive experience in banking and specific expertise in commercial lending in the San Francisco Bay Area, Mr. Lichtman will be an excellent addition to the RCB board," said Steve Fleming, President and CEO of River City Bank. "I am confident that he will be a valuable contributor in helping the Bank achieve its growth goals."

"We are excited to welcome David to the board," said Shawn Kelly Devlin, chairman of the board at River City Bank. "The Bank will benefit from his expertise in the Northern California commercial lending market."

Mr. Lichtman holds a bachelor's degree from Vassar College and an MBA from the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business. He is also a lecturer in real estate finance and development at the University of California, Berkeley. With a deep commitment to education and the youth in our community, he has served on the Board of Directors at Leadership High School, as a mentor with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area, and as a life-skills mentor to at-risk students at Megan Furth Academy. David currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.

About River City Bank

As a leading boutique commercial bank with assets over $5 billion, River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally owned and managed bank in the Sacramento region, with an office in San Francisco and a presence in Southern California. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services with a tailored, concierge-like level of service, to redefine the banking experience. Please visit www.rivercitybank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE: River City Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/river-city-bank-expands-the-board-of-directors-with-addition-of-davi-1046272