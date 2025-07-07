Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 21:02 Uhr
Rackfinity Leads the Pack With Versatile, Scalable Server Rack Solutions

Rackfinity, a leading supplier of intelligent technology for workspaces, is proud to be an industry-leader in versatile, scalable server rack solutions for all types of workspaces and office environments.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Elevate IT Infrastructure with Custom, Quality Server Racks

Server Rack

Server Rack
Quality server racks are available at Rackfinity, an industry leader in intelligent technology equipment.

In 2025, modern workspaces must maintain powerful computers, monitors, servers, and server racks to allow businesses to properly store and manage data securely. Server racks are integral to any IT infrastructure because they provide a secure, suitable installation and long-term protection of IT systems for commercial buildings and businesses.

Rackfinity has been in the business of providing high-quality, reliable technical solutions for over 25 years, making it a one-stop shop for any company or corporation's IT system storage needs.

The Standard Server Rack Depth

Server racks typically fall into three categories in office environments-shallow (600mm), standard (800-1000mm), and deep racks (1100-1200 mm). Shallow racks are typically used in small spaces lacking substantial storage capabilities. Standard racks are common in office server rooms and can accommodate large enterprise servers and networking equipment, while deep racks are usually found in data centers and heavy infrastructure offices.

Server Depth Rack Recommendations at Rackfinity

The ideal rack mount server depth really depends on what your business needs are and the amount of data and storage you require. Fortunately, Rackfinity is home to some of the best server racks in the world, offering open-frame racks, wall mount racks, cabinets, and mobile modular racks to fit every need and IT environment.

Featuring brands like Kendall Howard, Vertiv, Tripp Lite, StarTech, and more, Rackfinity prides itself on offering its valued customers the best products in the industry, bar none. Whether your space and needs are growing, you're reducing your company's server size and need mobile options, or you simply need a custom solution, we're here to help.

Rackfinity's Commitment to Intelligent Technology

As each business has unique needs, Rackfinity is committed to finding the right technology solutions for any team or workspace. Product quality is at the forefront of Rackfinity's ongoing mission, whether a company needs technical furniture, computer accessories, networking equipment, LAN Stations, workbenches, rack solutions or accessories, wires, cabling, and more. Whatever your server storage needs look like, Rackfinity can deliver!

To learn more about Rackfinity, visit their website to browse an excellent selection of products and get all your questions answered by their knowledgeable staff.

Contact Information

Name: Chris Stanek
Email: chris.stanek@rackfinity.com
Website: www.rackfinity.com
Phone: 1-800-944-0338



.

SOURCE: Rackfinity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rackfinity-leads-the-pack-with-versatile-scalable-server-rack-solution-1046274

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
