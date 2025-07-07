iSEE Store Innovations: iSEE Store Innovations Launches TradeWorks Trade Marketing Services Unit

Melissa Vonder Haar Named Managing Director

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / iSEE Store Innovations, a leader in retail display and merchandising solutions, has launched a new business unit, TradeWorks, to provide complete trade marketing services for emerging brands in fast-growing categories like hemp-derived THC, oral nicotine, and functional supplements.

TradeWorks from iSEE Store Innovations

TradeWorks offers a turnkey approach - combining strategy, creative, kitting, execution, and retail know-how - to help startups bring their trade marketing plans to life.

"At iSEE, we know great products and premium assets are only part of the equation," said CJ Watson, Chief Strategy Officer at iSEE Store Innovations. "TradeWorks exists to help brands connect all the dots-from strategy to execution-to win at retail."

To lead the new division, iSEE promoted longtime industry expert Melissa Vonder Haar to Managing Director of TradeWorks. With over 15 years of experience in emerging categories, Vonder Haar has been instrumental in developing iSEE's trade marketing services for startup brands, especially in the hemp-derived THC space.

"Melissa's deep understanding of disruptive retail trends and her passion for helping brands navigate complex environments make her the ideal leader for TradeWorks," said Watson. "Her ability to bridge storytelling, strategy, and execution is a major asset-not just to iSEE, but to every brand we work with."

Vonder Haar built her reputation as a leading journalist and strategist, covering vaping, cannabis and wellness as CSP's Senior Tobacco Editor starting in 2012. She remains active as a thought leader, contributing to CSP and speaking at conferences including NACS, CannaBevCon, and the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. She currently serves on the NACS Convention Content Committee, the NACS Foundation Advisory Committee, and was recently named Chair of CSP's C-Store Cannabis Board.

"I'm incredibly excited to lead TradeWorks and build a service model that meets the real needs of emerging brands," said Vonder Haar. "Whether it's helping a startup navigate retail requirements or maximizing ROI from their merchandising, we want to be the trade marketing partner these brands need to grow."

TradeWorks services include creative development, asset strategy, warehousing and kitting, distributor and market programming, and execution incentives - all tailored to support a brand's route-to-market strategy. The flexible model allows for both project-based and full-service partnerships.

To learn more, visit www.iseetradeworks.com, follow on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/iseetradeworks, or email melissa@iseetradeworks.com.

About iSEE Store Innovations

iSEE Store Innovations is a leading provider of retail display and merchandising solutions, known for its patented PVBoard®, suction-based APEX displays, and retail execution expertise. iSEE supports brands of all sizes by delivering breakthrough display products and strategic services that drive success at retail.

