Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing: Day & Night Continues Longstanding Donation Partnership With Arizona Humane Society

$198K in Support and Counting: Day & Night Continues Cool Contributions to AHS

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing is proud to continue its annual tradition of giving back to the community by donating a brand-new AC unit valued at $18,415 to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS). To date, a total of 14 units have been donated through this initiative. The donation of unit number 14 will take place on Wednesday, July 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m., at AHS's South Mountain campus.

This year's gift marks the ninth consecutive year of support from Day & Night, bringing the company's total contributions to AHS to $198,415. The newly donated unit will be installed at the kennel building, providing critical cooling to the animals housed there throughout Arizona's intense summer season.

"Phoenix summers can be dangerously hot, and it's vital that both people and pets have a safe, climate-controlled environment," said Mike Littau, General Manager of Day & Night. "Supporting the Humane Society's mission in this way is something we take great pride in."

The partnership between Day & Night and AHS reflects a shared commitment to animal welfare and community care. By replacing outdated or failed AC systems, Day & Night ensures that shelter operations continue smoothly and the animals awaiting adoption remain safe and comfortable.

"We're so grateful to Day & Night for continuing to support our mission year after year," said Kelsey Dickerson, Public Information Officer for the Arizona Humane Society. "This generous donation directly impacts the lives of the pets in our care by helping us maintain a safe and comfortable environment during the hottest months of the year."

About the Arizona Humane Society:

The Arizona Humane Society is the state's leading animal welfare organization, rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming thousands of pets each year. With an emphasis on medical care, adoption services, and public education, AHS is committed to improving the lives of animals and the people who love them.

About Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing:

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing proudly serves the Phoenix metro area with high-quality HVAC and plumbing services. Rooted in technical excellence and community responsibility, the company continues to make a lasting impact both in homes and through philanthropic partnerships.

