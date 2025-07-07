Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a leading provider of process equipment for AI and HPC semiconductor applications, today announced the delivery of multiple VertaCure LX curing systems to one of Taiwan's top outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers. These systems will support advanced packaging processes for Edge Computing and HPC solutions, delivering critical low-temperature curing, annealing, and degassing for WLCSP, Plated Bump, and Cu Pillar applications.

The VertaCure LX is a fully automated vacuum curing and degassing system engineered to ensure uniform temperature distribution and precise control of heating and cooling rates. This results in complete solvent removal, improved film properties, elimination of outgassing after cure, and outstanding particle performance. YES products have consistently demonstrated superior quality in curing, coating, and annealing across both R&D and high-volume manufacturing environments.

"The VertaCure family has become the industry's most widely adopted high-volume manufacturing (HVM) curing solution for 2.5D packaging," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "These systems deliver exceptional mechanical, thermal, and electrical performance across wafer-level, 2.5D, and 3D packages. Adoption by leading IDMs and foundries has already validated the platform, and we're excited to see growing demand from OSAT customers as well. This momentum strengthens our market leadership in advanced packaging."

Alex Chow, SVP of Sales and Business Development and Asia President at YES, added, "VertaCure LX systems deliver more than 30% improvement in thermal uniformity and 30% lower cost of ownership in HVM. We anticipate follow-on and volume purchase orders from this customer in 2026. This shipment marks another milestone that solidifies YES as the market leader in curing technology for advanced packaging."

About YES

YES is a leading provider of differentiated technologies for materials and interface engineering needed for a wide range of applications and markets. YES customers are market leaders, creating next generation solutions for a variety of markets including Advanced Packaging for AI and HPC, Memory Systems, and Life Sciences. YES is a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art cost-effective high volume production equipment for semiconductor Advanced Packaging solutions for wafers and glass panels. The company's products include Vacuum Cure, Coat Anneal Tools, Fluxless Reflow tools, Thru Glass Via and Cavity Etch and Electroless Deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit YES.tech.

