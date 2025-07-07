Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company"), a Canadian company focused on developing its Sage Plain Potash Project located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, announces the resignation of Clark Sazwan as a director of Sage Potash in order to focus on personal affairs.

Peter Hogendoorn, CEO and Executive Chairman of Sage Potash, commented: "We're thankful to Clark for his efforts as a director and wish him well."

Further, the Company announces the grant of 3,500,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.28 until July 7, 2030.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Hogendoorn

CEO & Executive Chairman

(604) 764-2158

sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash and with respect to the Offering, including the use of proceeds thereof. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258005

SOURCE: Sage Potash Corp.