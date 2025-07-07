Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A3DQXW | ISIN: CA73108L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: N4T
München
07.07.25 | 08:03
7,570 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
07.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q1 2025 Investor Call Details

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be holding its Earnings Conference Call and Webcast to report its Q2 2025 Earnings Results on Thursday, July 31st, 2025, at 10:00 am EST.

To listen to the call, please dial Toll Free 888-506-0062 or International Toll-Free Number 973-528-0011 entry code 108489.

or URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2773/51833

A digital recording of the earnings call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion.

Replay Call Information:
Toronto: 1 877-481-4010, Passcode: 51833
International (toll-free): 1 919-882-2331, Passcode: 51833
Encore Replay Expiration Date: August 14, 2025

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/polaris-renewable-energy-announces-q1-2025-investor-call-details-1046459

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
