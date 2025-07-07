Rimouski, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces additional modifications to the previously announced Sale Agreement - Turgeon Project between Raptor Resources Limited ("Raptor"), Canadian Copper Inc. ("CCI") and Puma Exploration Inc. ("Puma") dated March 1, 2024 (Acquisition Agreement), the first letter deed of variation dated August 29, 2024 (First Variation) and the second letter deed of variation dated September 26, 2024 (Second Variation).

Raptor has requested an extension to September 30, 2025 (the Completion Date) to complete its qualifying transaction. The Company has granted this extension, subject to an early payment fee of AUD $75,000.

The Cash Payment of AUD$75,000 is payable to Puma in three (3) equal monthly instalments of AUD $25,000 to be paid on or before:

(A) July 31, 2025;

(B) August 31, 2025; and

(C) September 30, 2025.

AUD$50,000 of the AUD$75,000 portion payable shall be deducted from the final cash acquisition payment. A final cash payment of AUD $325,000 to Puma is due by the Completion Date.

About Puma's Assets in New Brunswick

Puma has accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings strategically located close to roads and infrastructure in Northern New Brunswick, including the Williams Brook Project and the new McKenzie Gold Project. Both are located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. Puma's work to date has focused on the Williams Brook property, but prospecting and surface exploration work on its other properties have confirmed their potential for significant gold mineralization.

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's Renowned Bathurst Mining Camp. Puma has a long history in Northern New Brunswick, having worked on regional projects for over 15 years. Puma's successful exploration methodology, which combines traditional prospecting methods with detailed trenching and cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, has been instrumental in facilitating an understanding of the region's geology and associated mineralized systems. Armed with geophysical surveys, geochemical data, and consultants' expertise, Puma has developed a cost-effective exploration tool to discover gold at shallow depths and maximize drilling results.

