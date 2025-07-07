Anzeige
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
07.07.2025 23:02 Uhr
MicroGenDX Transforms Infectious Disease Diagnostics With Innovative 24-Hour Testing Technology

From Days to Hours: MicroGenDX Ushers in Next-Day NGS Results

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / MicroGenDX, a national leader in molecular diagnostics, announces the integration of the Illumina MiSeq i100 Plus platform into its lab operations. This advanced DNA sequencing platform enables MicroGenDX to be the only NGS testing provider that delivers test results within 24 hours after sample receipt, empowering providers, hospitals, and patients with faster answers that unlock better care.

MicroGenDX combines Next-Gen DNA Sequencing (NGS) with PCR to identify over 57,000 bacterial and fungal pathogens and 17 types of antibiotic resistance-helping providers make well-informed, clinically relevant decisions.

Improving Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Compared to MicroGenDX's original platform, the MiSeq i100 Plus delivers an 80% faster run time, with high-output runs completed in just 12 hours. This enables next-day reporting and greater batch efficiency for high-throughput hospital needs.

Combined with a simplified report format that combines the results of both qPCR and NGS tests, the platform upgrade drastically reduces diagnostic delays caused by lags in reporting, especially for critically ill or rapidly declining patients.

For hospital and clinical partners (especially high-volume ones), this contributes to faster diagnostic insights, more efficient results reporting, and a better path to precision diagnosis. For patients, this means better answers in less time, allowing them to overcome infection quicker than ever.

Clinical and Operational Advantages

Processing multiple NGS batches daily, MicroGenDX increases throughput, expanding access to molecular testing and faster turnarounds for providers.

Rick Martin, CEO of MicroGenDX said:

"This platform is more than a performance upgrade, it's a shift toward faster, smarter, scalable sequencing. We're excited about the possibilities this opens for our partners and the patients they serve."

In addition, the new platform creates other benefits for MicroGenDX's clinical operations such as improving reliability of NGS detection and producing richer sequencing data. It also reduces carbon impact by 35% and packaging waste by 85%.

Ready for Day One Usage

MicroGenDX will continue to accept the same wide range of multi-specialty sample types and process them on the new platform. These include:

  • Blood

  • BAL and sputum

  • CSF

  • Pleural, peritoneal, and synovial fluids

  • Urine

  • Semen

  • Vaginal and sinus swabs

  • Wound tissue and bone

  • Other sterile site samples

Built Ready for the Future

The MiSeq i100 Plus enhances MicroGenDX's ability to respond to infectious disease outbreaks, support antimicrobial stewardship efforts, and uphold regulatory compliance with high-quality data.

This development reinforces MicroGenDX's commitment to delivering cutting-edge sequencing services to create clinical clarity in all healthcare environments.

About MicroGenDX

MicroGenDX is a national leader in NGS testing for microbial identification. Its CLIA, CAP, and CLEP-certified lab serves clinicians across urology, orthopedics, infectious disease, women's health, and more. Learn more at microgendx.com or patients.microgendx.com

Contact Information

Derek Martin
Director of Marketing
derek.martin@microgendx.com

SOURCE: MicroGenDX



