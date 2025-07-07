Anzeige
Mondelez International: Mondelez International Joins the 100+ Accelerator To Help Advance More Sustainable Innovation at Scale

Company becomes sixth corporate partner alongside AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever

  • 100+ Accelerator was created to rapidly pilot and scale solutions.

  • Mondelez International's addition reinforces movement among world's largest brands to collaborate on more sustainable innovation at scale.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MDLZ) announced it has joined the 100+ Accelerator, the award-winning global platform dedicated to scaling sustainable innovation. Mondelez International joins AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever as the program's sixth corporate partner as it begins to accept applications for the platform's seventh cohort of startups.

Launched in 2018 by AB InBev, the 100+ Accelerator was created to rapidly pilot and scale solutions in areas such as regenerative agriculture, circular packaging, and energy efficiency. To date, the program has supported approximately 190 startups across more than 40 countries, many of which have gone on to become integrated partners in global supply chains.

The addition of Mondelez International strengthens the program's cross-industry reach and signals a growing movement among the world's largest brands to collaborate on more sustainable innovation at scale.

"Joining the 100+ Accelerator is a natural extension of our Sustainability strategy-a strategy that is resilient and built with an aim for long-term, sustainable business growth," said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Chief Impact and Sustainability Officer, Mondelez International. "We strive to continue building a snacking company that helps drive positive impact at scale. We believe this collaboration would allow us to further help startup sustainability innovators move further, faster by harnessing collective industry expertise and delivering more meaningful solutions for people and the planet."

"Having Mondelez International join the 100+ Accelerator brings a fresh perspective to the program that strengthens our reach and impact," said Ingrid De Ryck, Chief Sustainability Officer at AB InBev. "By working across industries, we're unlocking bold solutions that can help transform global supply chains."

The 100+ Accelerator provides startups with funding, mentorship, and the opportunity to pilot their innovations in real-world corporate environments. Through close collaboration with corporate teams, entrepreneurs can refine and scale their technologies while accelerating time to impact.

Recent innovations from the program include:

  • Smallholder support platforms that enhance agricultural sustainability and farmer livelihoods.

  • Low-emission logistics including EV retrofitting, biofuels, and smart fleet analytics.

  • Creating circular systems including compostable and bio-based packaging from bacterial cellulose, and more.

  • Water efficiency solutions using advanced nanotechnology, spectroscopy, and electrochemistry.

Applications for the seventh cohort of the 100+ Accelerator are now open. Entrepreneurs around the world are invited to apply at www.100accelerator.com.

With the combined capabilities of Mondelez International, AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever, we believe the 100+ Accelerator is accelerating the future of more sustainable business-together.

About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About The 100+ Accelerator
The 100+ Accelerator is a global innovation program that partners with cutting-edge startups to solve some of the world's most pressing sustainability challenges. Backed by six global consumer goods companies, AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Mondelez International, and Unilever, the accelerator focuses on solutions across water, energy efficiency, circular economy, and sustainable agriculture. Since launch, the 100+ Accelerator has supported nearly 200 startups across more than 40 countries, delivering business and environmental impact. Learn more at www.100accelerator.com.

Contacts:
Maggie McKerr
1-847-943-5678
news@mdlz.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mondelez International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mondelez International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mondelez-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mondelez International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/mondel%c4%93z-international-joins-the-100-accelerator-to-help-advance-more-1046526

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
