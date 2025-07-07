Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - PuzzleFree.Game, a new browser-based digital puzzle platform, will officially go live in late July 2025. Developed by an independent international team, the service promises an engaging online puzzle experience with personalized and AI-generated content.





Image 1

The platform is designed to provide an immersive and visually appealing experience. Among its features are puzzle creation from personal photos, AI-generated puzzle content, background music, and progress tracking. A competitive ranking system will also be available for registered users.

Mobile applications for both iOS and Android are currently in development and expected to follow shortly after the web version becomes available.

"Our aim is to bring a modern and accessible puzzle experience to a wide audience," said Ivan L., founder of PuzzleFree. "We believe that puzzles remain a timeless form of relaxation and focus, and we've built this platform around that philosophy."

About PuzzleFree.Game

PuzzleFree is an independently developed digital puzzle platform focused on offering creative puzzle assembly tools through a browser-based interface. The project is headquartered in Austria and developed by a small international team of game and UI enthusiasts.





Try it first: puzzlefree.game

