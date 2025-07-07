Teva Pharmaceutical: Teva Recognized Among TIME and Statista's 2025 World's Most Sustainable Companies

The recognition places Teva among the top 500 companies globally making significant progress on Sustainability performance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Teva is proud to be included in the 2025 TIME and Statista list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, a recognition that underscores our commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable world.

Selected from over 5,000 companies worldwide, the top 500 were evaluated on more than 20 key performance indicators including carbon emissions reduction, renewable energy use, DE&I, and ESG transparency. Teva's inclusion reflects our comprehensive approach to sustainability-prioritizing patient access, resilient operations, ethical governance, and climate action.

"This recognition highlights the real and measurable progress Teva is making to embed sustainability into every part of our business," SVP Head of Sustainability, Amalia Adler-Waxman.

We're honored to be included and remain committed to delivering long-term value for patients, communities, and the planet.

