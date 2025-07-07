Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883035 | ISIN: US8816242098 | Ticker-Symbol: TEV
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 21:29
14,300 Euro
-0,35 % -0,050
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,30014,40007.07.
14,25014,50007.07.
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2025 23:38 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Teva Pharmaceutical: Teva Recognized Among TIME and Statista's 2025 World's Most Sustainable Companies

The recognition places Teva among the top 500 companies globally making significant progress on Sustainability performance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Teva is proud to be included in the 2025 TIME and Statista list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, a recognition that underscores our commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable world.

Selected from over 5,000 companies worldwide, the top 500 were evaluated on more than 20 key performance indicators including carbon emissions reduction, renewable energy use, DE&I, and ESG transparency. Teva's inclusion reflects our comprehensive approach to sustainability-prioritizing patient access, resilient operations, ethical governance, and climate action.

"This recognition highlights the real and measurable progress Teva is making to embed sustainability into every part of our business," SVP Head of Sustainability, Amalia Adler-Waxman.

We're honored to be included and remain committed to delivering long-term value for patients, communities, and the planet.

View the 2024 Healthy Future Report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Teva Pharmaceutical on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Teva Pharmaceutical
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/teva-pharmaceutical
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Teva Pharmaceutical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/teva-recognized-among-time-and-statistas-2025-worlds-most-sustainable-1046560

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.