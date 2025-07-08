Sports Injuries Made Every Day a Mortal Struggle Until The Spero Clinic Began Treatment: Kole Jackson's Story

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / With around 30 million children participating in organized sports in the U.S., almost all of them will experience some kind of injury while playing or practicing. In fact, approximately 3.5 million sports-related injuries occur each year. Most of them are thankfully minor, like cuts and bruises.

Kole Jackson Reaches Healing Milestones While Receiving Treatment at The Spero Clinic



But not in the case of Ohio teen Kole Jackson. At age 10, Kole suffered two concussions - two minutes apart - while playing football. Little did he know at that time that those two minutes would change his life forever.

When Nothing Seemed to Help

After an endless journey to numerous doctors, clinics, and specialists, Kole and his parents found The Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This one-of-a-kind facility specializes in treating neurologic-based conditions, including Fibromyalgia and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

Extensive tests found that Kole's neck injuries placed his nervous system under extreme stress, overloading the brain with pain signals, inflammation, and alarm responses. When prolonged, as occurred with Kole, this can disrupt how the brain processes movement, sensation, and even consciousness.

As a result, the nervous system can begin to "misfire" - not because of actual brain damage but because it has been pushed into a hyper-protective, dysfunctional state.

Healing is Possible

Kole's treatment focused on rebalancing and repairing his central nervous system and optimizing his body's ability to heal. From physical rehabilitation and nutritional counseling to alternative therapies like acupuncture and chiropractic care, Spero's treatment options are broad and deeply integrative.

Although Kole's journey was neither easy nor fast, he is now in full remission, pain-free, and has gained full mobility again.

The Spero Clinic founder and CEO Dr. Katinka van der Merwe says, "I've created the clinic that I've always dreamt about, and we have been changing lives - one at a time. To us, every patient counts, every person matters."

For more information about The Spero Clinic , please call (479) 304-8202.

SOURCE: The Spero Clinic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sports-injuries-made-every-day-a-mortal-struggle-until-the-spero-clin-1046556