The Royal Mint: Heavy Duty: Royal Mint Unveils Coin Celebrating Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary

CARDIFF, Wales, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint has today unveiled an eye-catching commemorative coin celebrating 50 years of Iron Maiden. The East London icons are joining the ranks of musical royalty in The Royal Mint's Music Legends series, which has previously celebrated the likes of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail by contemporary Iron Maiden artist Albert 'Akirant' Quirantes, the design features the band's infamous mascot Eddie in a dynamic pose that will strike a chord with fans worldwide. The design features numerous hidden 'Easter eggs' referencing the band's illustrious career, albums and world tours - giving collectors plenty to hunt for.

Iron Maiden, who formed in 1975, worked closely with The Royal Mint throughout the design process, ensuring the coin captures the essence of a band whose influence has spanned five decades and counting. With a global footprint that spans the planet, Iron Maiden are one of the biggest success stories in British music, and with the international nature of coin-collecting this new commemorative piece - the first official collectable product to bear the 50th Anniversary logo is sure to delight and excite collectors and fans alike.

Rod Smallwood, Maiden's Manager; "Having Eddie on an official UK coin is a continuation of his incredible odyssey since we unearthed him back in 1980. We've been on stamps, beer bottles, plane tails and now legal tender! The detail Akirant has managed to pack into the design is superb - there are little nods to virtually every chapter of our journey as a band. We're truly honoured that The Royal Mint has chosen to commemorate 50 years of Iron Maiden in such a unique way."

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, commented: "Iron Maiden have been fearless pioneers in music, flying the flag for Britain around the globe for half a century. Their creative vision, powerful performances and dedicated following have earned them a place as one of Britain's most influential bands. This coin is the perfect fusion of metal on metal and we expect it will prove to be a collector's piece that's highly sought after by both numismatists and passionate rock fans alike."

Albert 'Akirant' Quirantes, designer of the Iron Maiden coin said, "Designing the Iron Maiden coin has been one of the most thrilling projects of my career. As a lifelong fan of the band, and Derek Riggs' original creations in the '80s, I wanted to capture not just their iconic imagery, but also the rebellious spirit that has defined their music for decades. I've hidden several references within the design that true fans will enjoy discovering, including subtle nods to classic album artwork and their most beloved songs. It's my tribute to a band that has influenced generations of music lovers all over the world, and I hope fans will spend time exploring every detail just as passionately as they've analysed the band's lyrics over the years."

Available in several editions, from standard brilliant uncirculated to limited edition precious metal proof versions, prices for the Iron Maiden coin start from £18.50. For more information about the Iron Maiden commemorative coin and to view the full range, visit www.royalmint.com/ironmaiden .

