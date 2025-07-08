Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Resources Confirms Successful C$510,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQBB:TMASF) is to announce the successful closing of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Financing") of 1,700,000 common shares at a price of C$0.30 per share for total gross proceeds of C$510,000.

The private placement received strong support from existing cornerstone institutional investors. The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance exploration programs at its North American La Blache and Lac Brule titanium projects in Quebec, Canada, including the further development of Temas metallurgical intellectual property (IP) assets.

Tim Fernback, President and CEO of Temas, commented:

"The completion of this financing demonstrates continued confidence in our titanium assets and green mineral processing technology platform. We are excited to deploy this capital into advancing our Quebec-based TiO2 projects and metallurgy, unlocking further value for our shareholders."

All securities issued under the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. A cash Finder's Fees of $30,600 was paid in connection with the Financing.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) owns a suite of advanced green mineral processing technologies which it is not only applying to its mineral exploration projects in North America but looking to license with industry partners in need of proactive commercial solutions worldwide. The novel suite of technologies is applicable to many different metals and rare earth elements and studies have shown that it reduces the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction while significantly improving operating margins through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

Additionally, the Company owns 100% of the exclusive mineral rights to two titanium, vanadium and iron bearing properties in Quebec. It is advancing the 208.5Mt inferred @ 16.7% TiO2 Eq La Blache VTM/ilmenite project where it has consolidated 100% ownership over three deposit areas. The Farrell-Taylor deposit is the subject of a current Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") showing C$6.6 billion NPV8 post tax, 60.8% IRR over a 14-year mine life. Temas is actively exploring exclusive mineral rights to its high-grade Lac Brule hemo-ilmenite hosted titanium deposit which is geologically similar to Rio Tinto's (ASX: RIO) TiO2 deposit at the nearby Lac Tio mine in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are central to our national mineral independence, and titanium is a key aerospace and defense industry metal.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com

For further information, please contact:



Tim Fernback

President and CEO

tfernback@shaw.ca

Jane Morgan

Jane Morgan Management

Mob: +61 405 555 618

jm@janemorganmanagement.com

