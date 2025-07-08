Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it received shareholder approval at its shareholder meeting on July 3, 2025 of its earn-in and joint venture agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") pursuant to which the Company granted to Sumitomo the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's Beaver-Lynx project in south-central British Columbia (the "Transaction"). The Transaction received 99.9% approval from shareholders. The Company has also received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") with respect to the Transaction.

At the meeting, the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, John Gomez, Anil Jiwani, Ari Shack, John Peters and William Yeomans, and approved the appointment of the Company's auditor, Baker Tilly WM LLP. The Company's shareholders also re-approved the stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV.

For further details on the Transaction, readers are referred to the news releases dated November 4, 2024, March 6, 2025, May 8, 2025, and June 18, 2025.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver.

