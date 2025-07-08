

EQS Newswire / 08/07/2025 / 10:01 UTC+8

On July 7, Wanka Online Inc. (01762.HK), a leading technology-driven marketing company in China's mobile internet sector, held a strategic press conference in Shenzhen. At the event, it officially launched its "AI + Global Expansion: Advancing Toward a RMB 10 Billion Revenue Goal" strategy. Centered on overseas mobile marketing growth, the rapid growth of AI-powered applications, and the development of AI-driven data services, the strategy combines organic expansion with strategic acquisitions to reach RMB 10 billion in annual revenue by 2029. The company is accelerating its transformation through full adoption of AI. Its goal is to become a global provider of intelligent services with core competencies in AI data solutions, AI data infrastructure standardization, and vertical-specific AI agents. For years, Wanka Online has offered integrated services such as mobile advertising and content distribution to smartphone makers, advertisers, and developers. It has built deep expertise in game marketing and serves top brands like Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, and Honor. Through the channels of terminal manufacturers, it connects businesses with over 2 billion smart device users worldwide. Over the past decade, Wanka Online has become China's leading player in the game advertising sector based on smartphone application stores, holding over 50% market share. This leadership has allowed it to build vast datasets and strong technical capabilities. By integrating advanced AI algorithms and large models, it developed an AI-powered autonomous marketing platform. Through continuous data iteration and model optimization, the company has built an intelligent closed-loop system involving data accumulation, AI algorithm learning, data analytics, and autonomous decision-making, significantly enhancing advertising precision and boosting marketing ROI. Looking ahead, the company will continue to increase investment in R&D. It expects the total volume of data processed by its AI technology platform to reach the hundreds of billions. Wanka Online plans to expand three core modules: an AI advertising engine, an AI creative engine, and an AI agent service suite, offering advertisers a one-stop digital marketing solution. As AI evolves, Wanka Online sees AI-powered smart terminals-capable of high-efficiency computing, real-world perception, autonomous learning, and content generation-as the next major technological shift in the coming decade. In response, it is boosting investment in AI R&D. In the short term, it is benchmarking leaders like AppLovin to launch AI-driven mobile marketing services and expanding into AI data processing while exploring use cases and commercial models for Quick Apps. In the medium term, Wanka Online plans to work closely with smartphone manufacturers to establish AI data access standards and build a standardized AI interface, laying the foundation for an intelligent marketing ecosystem. In the long term, it aims to enter the AI agent market and collaborate with smartphone manufacturers to develop a robust AI terminal ecosystem, targeting well-defined industries as strategic entry points. Global expansion is the second pillar of its dual-engine strategy. In 2024, the company began expanding overseas, leveraging smartphone manufacturers' international traffic and partnerships while entering new global media channels to create fresh revenue streams. Wanka Online has set a clear roadmap for future growth. While maintaining steady performance in traditional advertising, it expects rapid growth in global operations, AI-driven marketing services, and AI data solutions. Management forecasts a compound annual growth rate of around 30%, aiming for RMB 10 billion in revenue by 2029. With its "AI + Global Expansion" strategy, the company seeks to scale operations and maximize long-term value for shareholders. - END - About Wanka Online: Wanka Online Inc. (01762.HK) is a publicly listed technology marketing company in the mobile internet sector. Committed to becoming a trusted partner in intelligent services, it provides integrated mobile ecosystem services such as commercial advertising and content distribution to smartphone manufacturers and content developers. Wanka Online is a key ecosystem partner and core service provider to major smartphone brands such as OPPO, vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, and Apple (in no particular order), reaching over 90% of mobile users in the market. It has developed an intelligent commercialization service platform to deliver tailored marketing and advertising solutions. Visit the official website: https://www.wankaonline.com/ for more information about Wanka Online 08/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

