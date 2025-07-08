600% Growth: What's Behind Gold Pecker's Trading Surge?

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market where passive income opportunities are increasingly sought after, Gold Pecker has emerged as a standout performer. Its copy trading service, powered by Gold Pecker's Expert Advisor (EA) and running on the VT Markets MT4 platform has delivered impressive returns, with selected strategies now exceeding 600% growth within the first year of operation.

Since its launch in June 2024, the Gold Pecker system has quietly built a loyal user base of over 200 active traders. Designed for users who want to participate in financial markets without trading manually, the service allows traders to automatically mirror trades generated by Gold Pecker's in-house algorithm.

Gold Pecker's EA is the engine behind its performance. Since 2021, Gold Pecker has steadily established its position in the trading industry by developing one of the most reliable and high-performing expert advisors for gold trading. With a solid foundation in place, the team expanded their vision, aiming to help more people benefit from the markets. This led to the launch of a copy trading service, making it easier for individuals without trading experience or time to tap into the same proven strategy in a fully automated, hands-free way.

"We've continuously improved not just the performance of our EA, but the way people can access it," said Eden, Chief Executive Officer at Gold Pecker. "Our copy trading service makes it possible for anyone, even those with zero trading background to benefit from the same proven strategy, hands-free."

The service is hosted exclusively on VT Markets, a regulated multi-asset broker known for its fast execution and global reach. This partnership not only ensures that Gold Pecker's strategies run in a secure, reliable, and scalable environment, it also offers added value to users through a rebate program of up to $10 per lot traded, providing an additional layer of income alongside trading performance.

According to data verified by Myfxbook, some of Gold Pecker's strategies have delivered triple-digit returns, with selected accounts recording up to 600% profit over the past 12 months. While past performance does not guarantee future results, the data has drawn attention from a growing number of traders exploring automated and passive income models.

"We believe the future of trading is hybrid where smart automation meets trusted infrastructure," added Eden.

With consistent results, real-time performance tracking, and a frictionless user experience, Gold Pecker is positioning itself as a go-to solution for traders seeking scalable, hands-free exposure to the markets. For more information, please visit: https://copytrading.goldpecker.com/

