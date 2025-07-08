New York, USA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, USA - July 7, 2025 - Institutional investment momentum around Bitcoin mining has reached a new high. The cloud-computing and artificial-intelligence giant confirmed that it will be acquired in an all-stock form for $9 billion, highlighting Wall Street's desire for energy-efficient infrastructure.

"By providing each new user with an instant cash reward of $18 and a $100 computing-power voucher, we provide them with a leading advantage that traditional mining machines cannot match," said Jessica, CEO of HASHJ. "The Dual-Boost package turns years of hardware depreciation into seconds of convenience-powered entirely by renewable energy and optimized by artificial intelligence (AI)."





$118 "Dual-Boost" Welcome Package Includes

$18 instant cash bonus - Credited to your account upon registration; can be saved, used, or withdrawn.

$100 free computing-power voucher - Automatically deployed to a trial Bitcoin-mining contract, so users can see real benefits without spending a penny.

Zero-risk profit window - Double rewards, making mining truly profitable on the first day.

HASHJ Cloud Mining Platform Redefines Bitcoin Mining in Five Ways

AI Smart Computing Power Scheduler - Hourly analysis automatically allocates computing power to the most profitable mining pool.

100 % Renewable-Energy Backbone - Hydro, wind, and solar power plants have a 38 % lower carbon intensity than fossil fuels.

T+0 Daily Settlement - Bitcoin is recorded on the dashboard every 24 hours; can be withdrawn immediately or automatically compounded.

Tier-III No-Hardware Infrastructure - All computing resources are located in HASHJ's secure data centers; users incur no ASIC costs, heat, or downtime.

Global One Click Access - Browsers and mobile apps serve more than 9 million users in 96 countries.

Why 2025 Is the Golden Age of Bitcoin Mining?

Large transactions such as CoreWeave and Core Scientific, and the hash-rate record set by CleanSpark, all show that this industry is driven by scale and efficiency. The cloud model of HASHJ Cloud Mining Platform allows miners to avoid capital expenditures, significantly reduce operating expenses, and lock in green computing power - which is crucial after the halving squeezes block rewards in 2024.

Three-Key Entry

Register & Claim - Create an account at https://hashj.com

Activate the Contract - Choose a Bitcoin-mining period of 2 to 90 days; HASHJ's artificial intelligence can be deployed in seconds.

Track & Withdraw - View hashrate and daily BTC accumulation in real time; withdraw or automatically reinvest at any time.

Roadmap Highlights

Q3 2025 - Achieve near-instant BTC?USDT exchange, significantly reducing on-chain fees.

Q4 2025 - NFT-based hashrate certificates tradable on secondary markets.

2026 - North America's renewable-energy installed capacity expands to 50 MW, and the cost per terahash is reduced by another 15 %.

About HASHJ Cloud Mining

HASHJ combines AI-optimized hashrate allocation, renewable-energy farms, and smart-contract automation to eliminate the friction of Bitcoin mining. In addition to Bitcoin, HASHJ also supports ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, and SHIB, providing sustainable and scalable mining benefits to users around the world.

Visit https://www.hashj.com now to receive $118 worth of double acceleration and start an easy Bitcoin-mining journey.

