Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) ("Clara" or the "Company"), an innovator in enterprise-level Quantum and AI solutions, is pleased to announce the execution of a 14-month strategic development agreement with a leading Australian software firm. This partnership is aimed at accelerating the evolution of Sales Buddi, Clara's flagship AI-powered mobile sales coach, into a quantum-enhanced, cross-platform sales ecosystem.

The announcement comes after the highly successful launch of the Sales Buddi app, now live on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Early user adoption has exceeded expectations, and Clara is now executing on a bold roadmap that merges machine learning, behavioral psychology, and quantum computing.

"This partnership is a game-changer," said Jonah Hicks, Founder of Sales Buddi. "We're not just improving features-we're architecting the next generation of sales intelligence with the help of quantum acceleration."

Key Development Areas

1. App Intelligence Upgrades (Now with Quantum Speed)

The new build will incorporate quantum-enhanced algorithms that exponentially improve real-time coaching, lead scoring accuracy, and user profiling. By utilizing quantum machine learning models, Sales Buddi will provide ultra-personalized training feedback, faster sales rep assessments, and deeper buyer behavior predictions.

2. Enterprise Tools: AI Lead Bot + Appointment Setter

Lead Bot: A 24/7 quantum-enhanced AI widget that can answer customer queries, offer dynamic pricing incentives, and close deals in real time-giving companies a tireless digital closer on their website.

A 24/7 quantum-enhanced AI widget that can answer customer queries, offer dynamic pricing incentives, and close deals in real time-giving companies a tireless digital closer on their website. Appointment Setter: A CRM-integrated AI module designed to revive legacy data and re-engage dormant leads at scale using smart sequencing and sentiment analysis.

3. Global Sales Community & Manager Tools

Sales Buddi will transform into more than a coaching app-it will become a global ecosystem. A new community hub is under development to allow sales reps to network, share tactics, and access marketplace features. A Sales Manager Kit will also launch as a premium tier, delivering insights, benchmarking tools, and manager-specific analytics.

4. Full Cross-Platform Experience

The partnership will also deliver seamless functionality across mobile, desktop, and web platforms. Quantum-enhanced data syncing ensures consistent performance and intelligent updates regardless of device or location.

Reinventing Sales Enablement

Clara Technologies' expanded development strategy reflects its mission to lead the sales technology space through innovation, accessibility, and computational breakthroughs. With the integration of quantum computing, Sales Buddi becomes the first commercially available AI sales platform to actively use quantum models for real-world sales coaching and team performance.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp and Sales Buddi, visit https://claratech.ca.

