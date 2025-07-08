Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the opening of its Gulf Coast Distribution and Mixing Center in Kenner, Louisiana, a strategically located suburb of New Orleans and key hub in its North American growth plan.

Positioned near the Port of New Orleans-one of the top ten U.S. ports handling more than 88 million tons of cargo annually-the Kenner facility provides direct access to 14,500 miles of inland waterways, six Class I railroads and major east-west transit via Interstate 10.

Argo has negotiated an agreement with Landry Construction of Kenner, Louisiana, to oversee storage, mixing and distribution of Argo's new graphene infused concrete and cement. This initial facility will provide a launch point to fine-tune product and service Landry's existing and new client base.

"This agreement with Landry Construction and their facility in Kenner gives us the ideal location to launch, scale, and fulfill," said Scott Smale, President and CEO of Argo. Mr. Smale further states, "Its proximity to one of the nation's most dynamic ports, along with its regional connectivity, positions us to serve the Southern U.S. and Mexico efficiently with sustainable construction materials."

The new facility will serve two key functions:

Distribution Hub - Argo will stage and ship advanced materials across North America optimizing delivery time and cost.

Mixing & Integration Center - The site will blend proprietary formulations for concrete, cement, and asphalt tailored to project-specific needs and ready for deployment.

This dual-purpose center will significantly enhance Argo's ability to scale its eco-friendly infrastructure technologies while providing customers with faster access and customized product solutions.

Argo has negotiated a lease agreement for a 2,000 square foot storage and mixing facility for an initial one-year term at a monthly rate of USD$5,000. In addition, Argo has negotiated a management services contract with Landry Construction to provide technical expertise, management services and consulting for an initial one-year term at USD$8,000 per month.

ABOUT ARGO GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS CORP.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through its subsidiaries, including Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

ABOUT LANDRY CONSTRUCTION INC.

Founded in 1991 and based in Kenner, LA, Landry Construction Inc. is a licensed commercial general contractor specializing in large gas stations, convenience stores, and related fuel infrastructure. With a focus on regulatory precision and commercial performance, the company is known for delivering reliable, code-compliant results on time and on budget.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the agreement, product performance, and future purchase commitments. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory compliance, market conditions, and operational challenges. Actual results may differ materially. For further details, refer to Argo's filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

