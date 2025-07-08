Fifth consecutive selection and eighth overall for climate-change collaboration with suppliers

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its environmental efforts related to supply chains have earned the company designation in the 2024 "Supplier Engagement Assessment Leaderboard," the highest ranking in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment program operated by CDP, an international non-profit organization that supports environmental disclosure. This is the fifth consecutive year since 2020 and eighth time in which Mitsubishi Electric has earned a top ranking for excellent actions and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate-change risks throughout its supply chain.

The Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how effectively companies engage their suppliers on climate change. Companies that receive top appraisals are named in the "Supplier Engagement Assessment Leaderboard."

Mitsubishi Electric, which has positioned sustainability as a cornerstone of its business, management philosophy and the company's Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050, aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at its factories and offices by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2031 and throughout its entire value chain by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2051.

