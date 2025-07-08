A recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) covers guidance on improving the performance of PV systems deployed in climates such as deserts, tropical regions and snowy areas. Further research and field data is needed to support the installation of photovoltaic systems in parts of the world with more challenging climates, according to the latest report from the IEA-PVPS. The Task 13 report "Optimisation of Photovoltaic Systems for Different Climates" covers guidance for improving the reliability and performance of solar systems deployed ...

