esearchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory grew tomatoes under translucent solar panels, which could play a promising role in agrivoltaics. From pv magazine USA Researchers at the U. S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) developed a translucent solar panel to allow certain light spectrums to pass through that are optimal for crop growth. In the experiment, known as "No Photon Left Behind," scientists tested the efficacy of a BioMatch, which filters the light spectrum best suited for a plant's physiological needs. The BioMatch is designed to let light ...

