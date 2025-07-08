Australian company Solspan has unveiled a 6. 4 kW vertical solar wall system for applications in agrivoltaic projects. It measures 4 m x 4 m and can be interconnected with other units to create MW-sized systems. From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based company Solspan has unveiled a vertical solar system for agrivoltaic applications. The Solspan system features individual vertical units that utilize the company's patented Wirraway roll-formed steel panel that has already been commercialized. The units measure 4 m x 4 m and are able to be interconnected to create the desired length of wall. Both ...

