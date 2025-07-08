The new channel Prime will bring an exciting library of premium entertainment content to German audiences

Wurl, a leader in the streaming TV industry, today announced a new collaboration with Prime Video to support the streamer's growing portfolio of Live TV channels available for Prime members in Germany. Wurl is supporting Prime Video to launch its new Live TV Channel Prime in Germany dedicated to premium Prime Video entertainment content.

"The streaming TV market in Europe is experiencing a lot of exciting growth and momentum already this year," said Keith Bedford, General Manager, EMEA at Wurl. "Prime Video is leading the way in helping to accelerate the industry by bringing premium live entertainment content to audiences and we're thrilled to be working alongside them to make that happen."

Wurl currently powers over four billion monthly hours of viewing on hundreds of unique channels across more than 50 streaming platforms worldwide. To deploy its newest Live TV channel in Germany, Prime Video leveraged Wurl's Global FAST Pass solution, which makes it easy for publishers to launch channels, monetize them instantly, and access the transparent data they need to grow and retain their audiences.

Prime Video has also benefited from Wurl's cloud-based software and scheduling service, working with Wurl's expert Programming Strategy team to optimize their channel scheduling and alleviate their operational load. Notably, Amazon Prime Video will also leverage Wurl's capabilities to feature daily event highlights for the Wimbledon tournament on its new channel bringing the event's most notable, up-to-date moments to streaming audiences.

