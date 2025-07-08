Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Gold anomalies discovered along Skullmartin

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

8 July 2025

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

FIVE GOLD ANOMALIES DISCOVERED ALONG SKULLMARTIN GOLD TREND

Skullmartin Gold trend expands to over 30km in length

Successful first pass identifies substantial gold anomalies; Moyer at 3km by 3km and Shanco at 3km by 1km

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to report excellent results from the Company's sampling programme which has led to the discovery of five additional gold anomalies along the Skullmartin gold trend, which now extends to over 30km in length running Northeast to Southwest in the Longford - Down massif in Ireland.

The new anomalies are additional to Creenkill and Bocks, and are namely Clarebane, Knockreagh, Shanco, Taghart and Moyer. Two of the anomalies, being Moyer at 3km by 3km and Shanco at 3km by 1km, cover substantial areas. The regional programme has been very successful at first pass in identifying substantial gold anomalies for further follow up, prospecting and sampling.

The anomalies confirm the prospectivity of the Skullmartin gold trend which also hosts multiple gold mineralisation styles including disseminated visible gold in a quartz breccia outcrop at Creenkill to the north east of the trend (where the Company returned the highest gold assay results since the Company began exploration in the Longford -Down massif). The location of the discoveries are set out in the below map:

The assay results received from ALS OMAC Laboratories Limited, Loughrea were based on the selection of 265 soil samples of the 468 soil samples collected across the Skullmartin gold trend on a 1km2 or 500m2 bases (announced by the Company on 13 February 2025) as part of the licence work commitments carried out over the last 2 years. Thirty of the regional samples had gold-in-soil assay results greater than 5ppb Au up to a maximum of 82ppb Au (anomalies greater than 10ppb gold-in-soil in the Longford-Down Massif tend to be associated with gold-in-bedrock) and enabled the identification of 5 additional gold anomalies.

Mr John Sherman, the Company's Chairman, commented: "This is a positive step forward with the identification of five new gold anomalies bringing the total on the expanded 30km length Skullmartin trend to seven to date. These discoveries, while early stage, significantly support the exploration potential along the Skullmartin trend where free gold in outcrop with values of up to 123.0g/t Au have been discovered at Creenkill."

About the Skullmartin Gold Trend

Conroy Gold's Skullmartin trend was discovered by the Company in 2022, is located 20km to the south of the Orlock Bridge gold trend and runs parallel to the Orlock Bridge gold trend. It extends for over 30km and presently comprises seven exploration gold targets. One at Creenkill in Northern Ireland and six at Bocks, Clarebane, Knockreagh, Shanco, Taghart and Moyer in the Republic of Ireland.

The Creenkill gold target followed by the Bocks gold target are the Company's most advanced targets on the Skullmartin gold trend followed by the recent discoveries, particularly Moyer at 3km by 3km and Shanco at 3km by 1km.

At the Creenkill gold target the Company has discovered a quartz breccia outcrop which has returned assay results of 123.0 g/t (4 oz) with visible (native) gold (announced by the Company on 22 February 2023). The assay results are the highest gold assay results since the Company began exploration in the Longford - Down massif and indicates the potential for free gold in the licence areas.

Creenkill also has multiple gold mineralisation styles present with disseminated visible gold in the quartz breccia outcrop and a zone of arsenopyrite fault gouge grading 1.7 g/t Au running nearly parallel to the quartz breccia outcrop at 100m to the northwest of the outcrop. There are also quartz-pyrite veins giving grades of 2.7 g/t Au running nearly perpendicular to the quartz breccia outcrop.

Initial trenching at quartz breccia outcrop gave 1.0m @ 64.3 g/t Au and drilling intersected and 1.2m @ 3.8 g/t Au. Trenching thirty five metres to the southwest of the quartz breccia outcrop has identified what is interpreted to be the same zone assaying 17.5 g/t. Approximately one hundred and fifteen metres from the quartz breccia outcrop to the northeast initial trenching and drilling intersected 1.0m @ 6.5 g/t Au and 0.5m @ 11.5 g/t Au. These results to the southwest and northeast of the quartz breccia outcrop extend the surface extent of the zone to approximately 150 metres in length and it remains open.

Twelve kilometres to the southwest of the Creenkill gold target along the Skullmartin gold trend lies the Bocks gold target covering an area of 1.5km by 1.1km.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC Tel: +353-1-479-6180 John Sherman, Chairman Maureen Jones, Managing Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss / Lauren Wright Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-7469-0930 Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com