Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591260 | ISIN: NO0010063308 | Ticker-Symbol: TEQ
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 18:21
13,120 Euro
-0,30 % -0,040
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,07013,19008:48
13,07013,16008:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 08:10 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telenor Acquires GlobalConnect's Consumer Business in Norway

(Fornebu, Norway - 8 July 2025) Telenor announces the acquisition of GlobalConnect's consumer business in Norway in a transaction valued at NOK 6.0 billion. The deal marks a significant strategic step in strengthening Telenor's position in the Norwegian fibre market.

"This marks a strategic step forward - for our customers and for Telenor. By integrating the consumer part of GlobalConnect's fibre network into our own, we will extend our reliable and high-performing services to even more households across the country," says Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, President & CEO of Telenor.

The acquisition, which includes the fibre infrastructure and approximately 140,000 fibre customers, represents a key building block in Telenor's long-term strategy to strengthen its fibre footprint in Norway. The transaction will create synergies with existing operations and build long-term, robust scale across the core telecom market.

Benefits for customers and employees
Customers joining Telenor will gain access to a wide range of services - from advanced digital security and premium home networks to diverse entertainment offerings - all supported by Telenor's high-quality connectivity and customer service.

Telenor is committed to continued investments in fraud prevention, secure WiFi, and digital protection - delivering on our promise to be all of Norway's safety net.

"We warmly welcome our new customers and employees. This acquisition enables us to reach even more households with the services people rely on every day - and to keep raising the bar for what customers can expect from their connectivity provider," says Fasmer.

The acquisition underscores Telenor's long-term commitment to strengthening Norway's digital backbone and driving innovation for the benefit of consumers and society.

"GlobalConnect's B2C business in Norway is powered by a highly skilled and dedicated team, having successfully proven consistent growth over many years. As GlobalConnect is focusing our B2C business in the Nordics into a pure wholesale-provider, it has been a natural next step to divest B2C Norway. We are confident that Telenor will take good care of our B2C customers and employees going forward. B2B and Carrier customers in Norway remain a strategic focus and we will continue our investments in these areas," says Martin Lippert, CEO of GlobalConnect.

Financial benefits
The Norwegian fibre market is highly fragmented, and Telenor believes scale is needed to provide the sufficient level of robustness, operationally and financially. Telenor's market share of fibre subscriptions will increase from 22% to 29% as a consequence of the transaction, based on 2024 NKOM data.

GlobalConnect's consumer portfolio generated revenues of more than NOK 0.6 billion in 2024. Telenor expects EBITDA of around NOK 0.3 billion in each of the two first years of operations after integration and restructuring costs, and free cash flow (FCF) from the deal to gradually ramp up to a run-rate of NOK 0.45 billion before financing costs from 2028.

Telenor estimates annual post-integration cost savings of approximately NOK 0.15 billion, driven by backbone integration and scale efficiencies within sales, operations and maintenance.

Telenor expects integration capex of approximately NOK 0.3 billion in the period 2026-2028, the majority of which are expected to be incurred during the first two years.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority.

Media contact:

Tobias Gausemel Backe, Press contact, Telenor Group
+47 975 47 778 | tobias-gausemel.backe@telenor.com

Thomas Midteide, SVP Communications, Telenor Group
+47 962 32 017 | thomas.midteide@telenor.com

Attachment

  • Tn-No-Business-2024-Image-22 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67ab2494-f29f-44ff-8737-039bb3cda443)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.