UAE Approves BioAro's Longevity+ Supplement, Signaling Major Market Potential in Global Preventive Health

With a patent-pending formula and international expansion underway, BioAro positions itself as a front-runner in the multi-billion-dollar longevity and wellness sector

CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move that bridges biotechnology, preventive health, and global wellness trends, Canadian biotech company BioAro has announced the launch of its first nutraceutical product under its new supplement line: Longevity+, a patent-pending, scientifically formulated capsule designed to support healthy aging through synergistic multi-molecule integration. With approvals already secured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), BioAro is now poised for expansion into North America, Europe, the UK, and beyond.

The launch of Longevity+ comes at a pivotal time, as the global longevity and healthy aging market is projected to surpass $44 billion by 2030, driven by growing demand for advanced nutraceuticals that go beyond basic supplementation. BioAro's entry into this space is far from ordinary. It brings together cutting-edge research, clinical insight, and multi-omics intelligence-hallmarks of its biotech origins-to deliver a product rooted in science, not hype.

A Breakthrough, All-in-One Longevity Protocol

What sets Longevity+ apart is not just its formulation, but its philosophy: simplicity meets synergy. Each daily dose (two capsules) contains a potent blend of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), Resveratrol, Coenzyme Q10, Curcumin, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12-molecules that individually support cellular energy, mitochondrial health, inflammation modulation, and cognitive clarity. But when taken together in a precisely engineered ratio, early scientific research suggest they may create synergistic effects that amplify their individual benefits-potentially offering an integrated path to extending healthspan.

"We didn't want to be just another supplement company," says Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Founder of BioAro. "Our formulation was born from years of precision health research in genomics, metabolomics, and personalized medicine. We've built Longevity+ from a systems biology perspective, focusing on how molecules interact-not just how they function alone."

From Lab to Life: A Canadian Biotech's Global Ambition

Rooted in BioAro's legacy of precision diagnostics and AI-driven multi-omics, the supplement line represents the company's first consumer-facing health supplement product, translating years of complex research into a simple, daily protocol.

With regulatory clearance and market entry approval in the UAE, one of the world's most progressive markets for health and wellness innovation, BioAro is finalizing distribution partnerships across North America, Europe, the UK, India, and Southeast Asia. The company also plans to integrate Longevity+ into its clinical longevity programs, including personalized health assessments and digital wellness tracking, forming an end-to-end ecosystem for those seeking to proactively manage aging and vitality.

What's Inside Matters

NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) : A powerful NAD+ precursor, vital for mitochondrial health and cellular repair.

: A powerful NAD+ precursor, vital for mitochondrial health and cellular repair. Resveratrol : A polyphenol known to activate sirtuins and mimic caloric restriction benefits.

: A polyphenol known to activate sirtuins and mimic caloric restriction benefits. Coenzyme Q10 : Essential for heart and energy metabolism, particularly in aging populations.

: Essential for heart and energy metabolism, particularly in aging populations. Curcumin : A potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound from turmeric.

: A potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound from turmeric. Vitamin D & B12: Crucial for immune modulation, neurocognitive health, and metabolic balance.



This formulation represents a shift toward systems-level thinking in supplementation-where the goal is not to overload the body with isolated nutrients, but to restore harmony at the molecular level.

Patent-Pending, Performance-Driven

Longevity+ is currently under patent review for its novel combination and delivery mechanism, with BioAro leveraging its proprietary research in nutrient absorption optimization and bioavailability. Clinical pilot studies are in planning phases across Canada and the UAE, with an emphasis on biomarker tracking to validate outcomes in real-world populations.

Redefining the Future of Aging

With its entrance into the longevity supplement space, BioAro is not planning to just sell supplements, it is shaping a new narrative around aging, one where prevention and performance intersect, and where scientifically grounded strategies replace fragmented wellness advice.

"We envision a future where individuals manage aging proactively, backed by data, precision, and powerful science," adds Dr. Kapoor. "Longevity+ is just the beginning."

About BioAro

BioAro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology and precision health company focused on multi-omics, AI-driven diagnostics, and preventive medicine. With a presence across Canada, USA, GCC, South America, EU, and UK, BioAro is a pioneer in integrating genomics, wearable technology, and personalized therapeutics into everyday healthcare solutions.

