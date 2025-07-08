THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP: The Blockchain Group: Capital increase at EUR4.056 per share, for EUR 3 million, under the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM to pursue its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

The Blockchain Group announces a Capital increase at ~€4.056 per share, for an amount of ~€3 million, under the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM to pursue its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy
Puteaux, July 8, 2025: The Blockchain Group (ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, announces a capital increase at ~€4.056 per share, for an amount of ~€3 million, under the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM (the "Program"). The Company thus pursues its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per share on a fully diluted basis over time.
Capital increase as part of the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM
Making use of the delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors on June 11, 2025, itself acting under the 12th resolution approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 10, 2025, the Company's Chief Executive Officer decided on July 7, 2025, to carry out a capital increase for a total amount of €2,997,177.20 (including share premium), through the issuance of 739,000 new ordinary shares at an average subscription price of ~€4.056 per share.
On July 7, 2025, the Company combined into a single capital increase the subscription requests received from TOBAM between June 30 and July 4, 2025, and the subscription price has been determined in accordance with the terms of the ATM Agreement signed on June 6, 2025, namely:
- The price for each request is equal to the higher of the closing price or the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) on the trading day preceding the request; and
- The number of shares requested may not exceed 21% of the trading volume on the trading day preceding the request.
The shares issued will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth in Paris (offer compartment).
The transaction does not require the preparation of a prospectus subject to approval by the AMF.
Given the volatility of the share price observed during the period, the average subscription price of ~€4.056 represents a discount of 1% compared to the closing price on July 4, 2025.
In accordance with the Program, the Chief Executive Officer has waived shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the investors to whom the offer is addressed, in the proportions set out below:
|Investor
|Number of shares
|Rounded average price / share (€)
|Amount (€)
|TOBAM BITCOIN Enhanced Fund
|345,000
|€4.037
|€1,392,903.00
|TOBAM Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund
|280,000
|€4.063
|€1,137,777.00
|TOBAM BTC Linked and Blockchain Equity Fund
|39,000
|€4.087
|€159,406.60
|MDP Blockchain
|75,000
|€4.095
|€307,090.60
|TOTAL
|739,000
|€4.056
|€2,997,177.20
Impact of the operations on the distribution of the Company's share capital
The impact of these operations on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:
|Situation as of July 8, 2025
|Fully diluted basis (*)
|Shareholders
|Number of shares
|% capital
|Number of shares
|% capital
|Executives
|12,030,185
|8.93%
|18,418,953
|5.74%
|Fulgur Ventures
|-
|0.00%
|145,911,009
|45.46%
|Adam Back
|17,012,522
|12.63%
|35,163,699
|10.95%
|TOBAM
|5,854,407
|4.35%
|10,642,356
|3.32%
|UTXO Management
|-
|0.00%
|7,999,210
|2.49%
|Free Shares**
|-
|0.00%
|1,880,000
|0.59%
|Public & Institutional
|99,764,731
|74.09%
|100,975,068
|31.46%
|TOTAL
|134,661,845
|100%
|320,990,295
|100%
(*) Calculations were made based on the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as of July 8, 2025, adding the number of shares resulting from (i) the conversion of all OCA issued or announced (ii) the shares issued under the legal adjustment measures for OCA Tranche 1 holders issued or announced to date, and (iii) the free shares whose allocation has been decided. The Company reminds that neither the existing capital nor the fully diluted basis include, as of today, the potential addition of shares resulting from (i) the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 issued as announced on April 7, 2025, and not exercised to date nor (ii) the legal adjustment measures for OCA Tranche 1 holders not exercised to date. The Company further reminds that the fully diluted basis does not include the shares that may correspond to the €300 million of capital increases authorized for the benefit of TOBAM.
(**) Free shares, the allocation of which has been decided but not yet effectively issued as of today, included in the fully diluted basis.
The Company also reminds of the potential addition of shares to its share capital resulting from (i) the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 issued as announced on April 7, 2025, and (ii) legal adjustment measures for OCA holders. The breakdown of these, adjusted for BSA exercised to date as well as legal adjustment measures exercised or announced, is as follows:
|Shareholders
|Shares that may be issued upon exercise of the BSA 2025-01 not yet exercised or announced to date
|Shares that may be issued under the legal adjustment measures for OCA holders not yet exercised or announced to date
|Total
|Executives
|1,151,166
|423,744
|1,574,910
|Fulgur Ventures
|0
|9,677,771
|9,677,771
|Adam Back
|523,809
|0
|523,809
|TOBAM
|3,571
|0
|3,571
|UTXO Management
|0
|530,559
|530,559
|Public & Institutional
|7,580,821
|0
|7,580,821
|TOTAL
|9,259,367
|10,632,074
|19,891,441
The operations described above could enable the acquisition of ~25 additional BTC, bringing the Company's potential total holdings to 1,929 BTC.
Impact of the operation on the Company's share capital and on the position of the shareholder that does not subscribe
By way of illustration, the impact of the capital increase announced in this press release on equity per share would be as follows:
|Equity
|Total Number of Shares
|Equity per Share
(undiluted basis)
|Equity per Share
(fully
diluted
basis)(*)
|Share of capital
|Before
the capital increase
|€48,355,071.38
|134,661,845
|€0.36
|€0.60
|1%
|After
the capital increase
|€51,352,248.58
|135,400,845
|€0.38
|€0.61
|1%
(*) For the purpose of calculating equity per share on a fully diluted basis, the calculation is performed on the basis of:
- Equity as of December 31, 2024, to which have been added the proceeds of (i) the realized capital increases (ii) the conversion of all convertible bonds issued or to be issued, (iii) the exercise in full of the BSA 2025-01 warrants granted free of charge to all shareholders on April 11, 2025, as well as the legal adjustment measures following the issuance of BSA-2025-01 for the benefit of OCA Tranche 1 holders, and (iv) the operations announced in this press release;
- the number of shares issued as of December 31, 2024, as well as the shares issued or to be issued under (i) the realized capital increases (ii) the issuance of free shares whose allocation has been decided, (iii) the conversion of all OCAs issued or to be issued, (iv) the exercise in full of the BSA 2025-01 warrants granted free of charge to all shareholders on April 11, 2025 and the legal adjustment measures following the issuance of BSA-2025-01 for the benefit of OCA Tranche 1 holders, and (v) the operations announced in this press release .
Risk factors
The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2024 annual financial report, available for free on the Company's website (www.theblockchain-group.com/investor/news-financial-information/). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.
* * *
|About The Blockchain Group (ALTBG)
The Blockchain Group is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed
on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,
AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development.
|EURONEXT Growth Paris
Ticker: ALTBG
ISIN: FR0011053636
Reuters: ALTBG.PA
Bloomberg: ALTBG.FP
Contact:
communication@theblockchain-group.com
|Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication
|Investors
Mathieu Calleux
tbg@actus.fr
|Media
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52
Céline Bruggeman
cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99
|The Blockchain Group press releases are available on:
Financial information - The Blockchain Group
To receive all press releases free of charge, register with Actusnews
Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction. It may not be regarded as an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or certification under the local regulations.
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZycksVvaWbFlWxsk8tqmWJqbW1jkpabl2mbx5Vsa8uZmWtlmW9kbZ2ZZnJjnmVt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92907-20250708-tbg-cp-08-juil-2025-en-final.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free