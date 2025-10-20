Capital B confirms the acquisition of 6 BTC for EUR0.6 million, the holding of a total of 2,818 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1,657.7% YTD

Final completion of a capital increase at €1.18 per share, for an amount of €0.6 million, under the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM, enabling the acquisition of 6 BTC for €0.6 million

Temporary suspension of the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM

BTC Yield of 1,657.7% YTD and 0.1% QTD

BTC Gain of 663.1 BTC YTD and 2.6 BTC QTD

BTC € Gain of €63.8 million YTD and €0.2 million QTD

Total group holdings of 2,818 BTC for €262.7 million at €93,223 per bitcoin



Puteaux, October 20, 2025: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, confirms the final completion of a capital increase at €1.18 per share, for an amount of €0.6 million, under the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM, enabling the acquisition of 6 BTC for €0.6 million. The Company also announces the temporary suspension of the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM. Since the beginning of the year, the Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of 1,657.7%, a 'BTC Gain' of 663.1 BTC, and a 'BTC € Gain' of €63.8 million. As of today, Capital B and its subsidiary The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA hold a total of 2,818 BTC, with an acquisition value of €262.7 million, based on an average price of €93,223 per bitcoin. The Company thus reinforces its Bitcoin accumulation strategy while continuing to develop the operational activities of its subsidiaries. A presentation explaining the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy focused on increasing bitcoin per fully diluted share over time is available on its website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Capital increase as part of the "ATM-type" capital increase program with TOBAM

Making use of the delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors on June 11, 2025, itself acting under the 12th resolution approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 10, 2025, the Company's Chief Executive Officer decided on October 6, 2025, to carry out a capital increase for a total amount of €380,527.66 (including share premium), through the issuance of 332,600 new ordinary shares at an average rounded subscription price of €1.14 per share. Subsequently the Company's Chief Executive Officer decided on October 13, 2025, to carry out a capital increase for a total amount of €207,414.00 (including share premium), through the issuance of 167,000 new ordinary shares at an average rounded subscription price of €1.24 per share. As a result, the capital increase is carried out for a total combined amount of €587,941.66 (including share premium), through the issuance of 499,600 new ordinary shares at an average rounded subscription price of €1.18 per share.

In this press release, the Company has combined into a single capital increase the subscription requests received from TOBAM between September 29 and October 10, 2025, and the subscription price has been determined in accordance with the terms of the ATM Agreement signed on June 6, 2025, namely:

The price for each request is equal to the highest of (i) the closing price on the trading day preceding the request, (ii) the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) on the trading day preceding the request, or (iii) the average of the VWAP of the 20 last trading days preceding the request discounted by 15%; and

The number of shares requested may not exceed 21% of the trading volume on the trading day preceding the request.

The shares issued will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth in Paris (offer compartment).

The transaction does not require the preparation of a prospectus subject to approval by the AMF.

Given the volatility of the share price observed during the period, the average subscription price of €1.18 represents a premium of 60.8% compared to the closing price on the trading day preceding this press release.

In accordance with the Program, the Chief Executive Officer has waived shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the investors to whom the offer is addressed, in the proportions set out below:

Investor Number of shares Rounded average price

/ share (€) Amount (€) TOBAM Bitcoin Enhanced Fund 204,000 €1.18 €241,522.10 TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund 206,000 €1.18 €243,908.20 TOBAM Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund 45,000 €1.14 €51,484.50 TOBAM BTC Linked and Blockchain Equity Fund 44,600 €1.14 €51,026.86 MDP - TOBAM Global Blockchain Equity Fund - - - TOTAL 499,600 €1.18 €587,941.66

Temporary suspension of the "ATM-type" capital increase program with TOBAM

In accordance with the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM, the Company, in its sole discretion, can send to TOBAM a notice of suspension of the Agreement at any time with 5 Business Days' prior notice, in which case TOBAM may not send any new Issuance Request to the Company, it being specified that Issuance Request(s) sent prior to such notice being given shall not be impacted. Suspension of the Agreement shall remain until the Company sends further prior notice to TOBAM.

The Company thus announces today that it has notified TOBAM of the temporary suspension of the "ATM-type" capital increase program.

Impact of the operations on the distribution of the Company's share capital

The impact of the final completion of the operations described above on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Situation as of Oct. 20, 2025 Fully diluted basis (*) Shareholders Number of shares % capital Number of shares % capital Executives 12,030,185 5.59% 21,873,863 5.59% Fulgur Ventures 10,000,000 4.64% 155,588,780 39.79% Adam Back 36,157,228 16.79% 37,412,138 9.57% TOBAM 12,748,327 5.92% 16,454,281 4.21% UTXO Management - 0.00% 8,529,769 2.18% Peak Hodl Ltd 2,500,000 1.16% 2,500,000 0.64% Public & Institutional 141,907,245 65.90% 148,671,191 38.02% TOTAL 215,342,985 100% 391,030,022 100%

(*) Calculations made on the basis of the number of shares composing the Company's share capital as of press release time, adding the shares resulting from (i) the conversion of all OCA issued or announced, (ii) the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 announced to date and the issuance under the legal adjustment measures for the benefit of OCA Tranche 1 holders issued or exercised to date, and (iii) the issuance of Free Shares whose allocation to certain of its employees and corporate officers has been decided, which have not yet been definitively vested by their beneficiaries, the number of which amounts to 1,880,000 as of the date of this press release and is included in the fully diluted basis of the Managers. The Company indicates that the fully diluted basis includes, conservatively, the potential addition of shares to its share capital resulting (i) from the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 issued as announced on April 7, 2025 and not yet exercised to date, and (ii) from legal adjustment measures for the benefit of OCA A-01 and B-01 holders not yet exercised. The Company also reminds that the fully diluted basis does not include the shares that may correspond to the unsubscribed amounts to date of the €300 million of capital increases authorized in favor of TOBAM.

The Company indicates that it has, on a conservative basis, included in the fully diluted share basis the shares that may be issued upon potential future exercise of BSA 2025-01 and of potential future subscription of legal adjustment measures for OCA A-01 and B-01 holders. Consequently, any potential future exercise of existing BSA or legal adjustment measures announced by the Company will result in no additional share added to the fully diluted basis.

Expansion of the Company's bitcoin holdings

Capital B announces the final completion of the acquisition of an additional 6 BTC using the proceeds from the final completion of the operation described above, as part of the continuation of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Swissquote Bank Europe SA, a virtual asset service provider (VASP) registered with the Luxembourg regulator (CSSF), executed the acquisition of the BTC using the proceeds from the capital increase operation and was entrusted with their secure custody via the technological solution of Swiss company Taurus.

Detail of the Group's BTC acquisitions:

Reported Date BTC Acquisition BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis Total BTC Holdings Total BTC € Cost Basis Total BTC € Cost Total BTC € Net Asset Value October 20, 2025 6 €96,231 2,818 €93,223 €262,701,464 €271,178,254 September 29, 2025 12 €95,935 2,812 €93,216 €262,124,079 €269,770,581 September 22, 2025 551 €99,272 2,800 €93,205 €260,972,853 €277,962,677 September 15, 2025 48 €98,575 2,249 €91,718 €206,273,769 €221,695,332 August 11, 2025 126 €98,746 2,201 €91,568 €201,542,166 €217,339,641 August 5, 2025 62 €99,889 2,075 €91,133 €189,100,187 €207,269,347 July 28, 2025 58 €102,211 2,013 €90,863 €182,907,079 €205,751,541 July 21, 2025 22 €101,112 1,955 €90,526 €176,978,818 €197,674,331 July 14, 2025 29 €95,225 1,933 €90,406 €174,754,350 €184,069,828 July 7, 2025 116 €92,175 1,904 €90,332 €171,992,827 €175,501,059 June 30, 2025 60 €91,879 1,788 €90,213 €161,300,535 €164,280,027 June 23, 2025 75 €91,792 1,728 €90,155 €155,787,783 €158,616,662 June 17, 2025 182 €93,264 1,653 €90,081 €148,903,379 €154,165,568 June 2, 2025 624 €96,447 1,471 €89,687 €131,929,311 €141,874,161 May 22, 2025 227 €93,518 847 €84,706 €71,746,119 €79,209,857 March 26, 2025 580 €81,550 620 €81,480 €50,517,503 €50,560,770 December 4, 2024 25 €90,511 40 €80,468 €3,218,718 €3,261,985 November 5, 2024 15 €63,729 15 €63,729 €955,941 €1,223,244

Note: Total BTC € Net Asset Value is based on the acquisition cost by BTC of the latest acquisition as of the date of this press release.

Achievement of a 'BTC Yield' of 1,657.7% YTD and 0.1% QTD

The Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of 1,657.7% YTD and 0.1% QTD. Details are as follows:

Year To Date (YTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' YTD3 'BTC Gain' YTD 'BTC € Gain' YTD October 20, 2025 2,818 215,342,985 391,030,022 720 1,657.7% 663.1 €63,809,040 September 29, 2025 2,812 214,843,385 390,530,422 720 1,656.1% 662.4 €63,551,409 September 22, 2025 2,800 214,137,385 389,824,422 718 1,651.2% 660.5 €65,568,199 September 15, 2025 2,249 175,629,297 334,949,647 671 1,536.6% 614.6 €60,587,604 August 11, 2025 2,201 163,110,297 331,180,647 664 1,519.5% 607.8 €60,018,216 August 5, 2025 2,075 156,767,494 326,958,884 634 1,446.3% 578.5 €57,789,350 July 28, 2025 2,013 156,767,494 325,180,839 619 1,409.8% 563.9 €57,637,256 July 21, 2025 1,955 155,133,905 323,547,250 604 1,373.2% 549.3 €55,537,720 July 14, 2025 1,933 135,400,845 320,990,295 602 1,368.3% 547.3 €52,118,241 July 7, 2025 1,904 134,661,845 320,251,295 594 1,348.8% 539.5 €49,729,497 June 30, 2025 1,788 134,461,545 318,109,554 562 1,270.7% 508.3 €46,701,530 June 23, 2025 1,728 130,170,510 316,207,689 546 1,231.7% 492.7 €45,224,376 June 17, 2025 1,653 126,728,969 316,207,689 522 1,173.2% 469.3 €43,765,888 June 2, 2025 1,471 108,862,920 299,355,400 491 1,097.6% 439.0 €42,342,772 May 22, 2025 847 102,174,488 214,500,356 394 861.0% 344.4 €32,206,732 March 26, 2025 620 93,384,449 186,413,170 332 709.8% 283.9 €23,152,139 December 4, 2024 40 93,384,449 95,264,449 41 141.2% 21.2 €1,916,705 November 5, 2024 15 85,051,121 85,051,121 17

Note: As of the date of this press release, the number of BTC (sats) per share on a fully diluted basis amounts to 720.7. The calculation method for this metric involves rounding down to the nearest whole sat, which the Company applies accordingly. However, for clarity and readability purposes, the BTC Yield, BTC Gain and BTC € Gain metrics as of October 20, 2025, are expressed based on the exact number of sats per share on a fully diluted basis.

Quarter To Date (QTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' QTD3 'BTC Gain' QTD 'BTC € Gain' QTD October 20, 2025 2,818 215,342,985 391,030,022 720 0.1% 2.6 €248,343 September 29, 2025 2,812 214,843,385 390,530,422 720 28.1% 502.7 €48,224,480

(1) The number of shares on a fully diluted basis includes (i) the total number of ordinary shares outstanding, (ii) the shares that would be issued upon the full conversion of all currently issued convertible bonds of the Company, and (iii) the free shares granted. The Company precises that the number of fully diluted shares is adjusted to reflect only fully completed operations to date (i.e., excluding ongoing operations), and conservatively includes the shares that may be issued as a result of potential future BSA exercise and legal adjustment measures subscription for OCA A-01 and B-01 holders. Consequently, any potential future exercise of BSA or adjustment measures announced by the Company will result in no additional share added on a fully diluted basis.

(2) BTC per Fully Diluted Share is calculated by dividing Total BTC Holdings by the Fully Diluted Shares outstanding at the end of each period. The result is then expressed as satoshis (sats) per Fully Diluted Shares outstanding, rounded down. There are 100,000,000 sats in 1 BTC. Each sat represents 0.00000001 BTC, the smallest unit of bitcoin.

(3) The BTC Yield takes into account a fully diluted basis that includes the shares that may be issued as a result of potential future exercise of BSA and legal adjustment measures subscription for OCA A-01 and B-01 holders, reflecting a conservative view of the number of BTC per share on a fully diluted basis. As a result, any future BTC acquisition related to these types of transactions will result in an increase in the number of BTC held with no additional share added on a fully diluted basis.

Important information about 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', and 'BTC € Gain' KPIs

The Company uses 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' as indicators to monitor its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. These indicators illustrate the manner in which the Company finances the acquisition of bitcoin in a given period by:

'BTC Yield' : indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period;

: indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period; 'BTC Gain' : indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and

: indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and 'BTC € Gain': indicator representing the euro value of the 'BTC Gain' calculated by multiplying the 'BTC Gain' by the acquisition cost per BTC of the last acquisition of the applicable period. The Company has selected the last acquisition of the applicable period to determine the market price of bitcoin solely for the purpose of facilitating this illustrative calculation.

These indicators will be communicated periodically by the Company as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, notably on a half-yearly and annual basis.

When the Company uses these KPIs, it also takes into account the various limitations of these metrics, including that they do not take into account debt and other liabilities and claims on company assets that would be senior to common equity, and that these indicators assume that all indebtedness will be refinanced or, in the case of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') convertible debt instruments, converted into shares of common stock in accordance with their respective terms.

Additionally, 'BTC Yield' is not, and should not be understood as, an operating performance measure or a financial or liquidity measure. In particular, 'BTC Yield' is not equivalent to "yield" in the traditional financial context. It is not a measure of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or a measure of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not, and should not be understood as, operating performance measures or financial or liquidity measures. In particular, 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not equivalent to "gain" in the traditional financial context. They also are not measures of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or measures of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. It should also be understood that 'BTC € Gain' does not represent a fair value gain of the Company's bitcoin holdings, and 'BTC € Gain' may be positive during periods when the Company has incurred fair value losses on its bitcoin holdings.

The trading price of the Company's common stock depends on numerous factors in addition to the quantity of bitcoins the Company holds and number of actual or potential shares of its stock outstanding, and as a result, the market value of the Company's shares may trade at a discount or a premium relative to the market value of the bitcoin the Company holds, and neither 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' nor 'BTC € Gain' are indicative or predictive of the trading price of the Company's securities.

As noted above, these KPIs are narrow in their purpose and are used by the Company to assist it in assessing the use of the equity capital, as it pertains to its bitcoin holdings only.

The Company's ability to achieve positive 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', or 'BTC € Gain' may depend on a variety of factors, including its ability to generate profits in excess of its fixed charges and other expenses, as well as factors outside of its control, such as the price of bitcoin, and the availability of financing on favorable terms. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The presentation of these KPIs does not imply any intention to pay dividends on its common shares in the future. Holding the Company's common shares does not equate to direct ownership of the Bitcoin held by the Company. Investors should rely on the financial statements and other disclosures by the Company. These KPIs are only intended as supplemental metrics for those who understand their purpose and limitations, not as replacements for traditional financial analysis.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2024 annual financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

About Capital B (ALCPB)

Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed

on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,

AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development. EURONEXT Growth Paris

Ticker: ALCPB

ISIN: FR0011053636

Reuters: ALCPB.PA

Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP



Contact:

communication@theblockchain-group.com

Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication Investor relations

Mathieu Calleux

tbg@actus.fr Press relations

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52

Céline Bruggeman

cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99 Capital B press releases are available on:

Financial information - Capital B

To receive all press releases free of charge, register with Actusnews

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lGmdYppmlZqZnXCdlZhsaWdmZ5qXlZTJZZaXlWWcl8qZmnCTl2dlbJbHZnJlm2tr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94665-20251005-tbg-cp-20-oct-2025-en-final.pdf