Over 150 Architects from Across the Globe Gathered to Celebrate Albania's Real Estate and Design Renaissance Under Prime Minister Edi Rama's Vision

Forbes.com has spotlighted the inaugural Bread Heart Festival in Tirana, where more than 150 leading architects from Europe, Asia, the United States, and South America gathered to explore Albania's rapid transformation into a hub for global design, real estate, and urban innovation. Hosted in the iconic Book Building and personally supported by Prime Minister Edi Rama, the festival served as the backdrop for Forbes.com's in-depth coverage, which featured commentary from Capital Point, Albania's exclusive representative of Forbes Global Properties and a prominent voice in its emerging luxury real estate market.

Setting the stage in an inspiring keynote address, Prime Minister Rama emphasized architecture's deeper cultural and civic responsibilities, stating, "We are here to place a bold bet on architecture as a catalyst in a democratic process where individuals and communities must constantly negotiate and renegotiate their relationship, both territorial and spiritual, by reflecting on the past and learning how to face the future."

This vision is fast becoming reality with the city's skyline being reshaped by high-profile projects from acclaimed international studios, including Portugal's OODA, Italy's Stefano Boeri Architetti, and Brussels-based collective 51N4E. These projects mark the arrival of a true luxury real estate market in the country's capital.

Forbes.com captured the spirit of this transformation in its coverage, reporting, "Some have certainly let their imaginations run wild with their towers-most of which are located around the New Boulevard, the huge, newly landscaped linear park that cuts through the heart of the city, and soon to be home to the capital's first real luxury apartments, A-class office space, upmarket retail and global hotel brands."

Within the Forbes.com article, Ilda Zaloshnja, founder and CEO of Capital Point Forbes Global Properties, reflected on the rapid evolution.

"She, for one, is thrilled about Tirana's transformation. Given the city's lack of a luxury real estate market until now, 'it has sometimes been a struggle to find properties to list,' she says. With the new high-rise apartments on offer, investors-so far, mainly locals and Albanians living overseas-are paying prices that would have been inconceivable just five years ago. And that's before they are even built."

Brandan Mativi, founder of Capital Point Forbes Global Properties, underscored the momentum behind Tirana's development boom, telling Forbes.com: "Since Rama's recent election win, all the big boys are shaking hands with Albania now. That's why Tirana is being built. When I moved here from the United States eight years ago, there were buildings without windows in the city center. In five years, there will be 15 skyscrapers."

In the Real Estate Corner, hosted by Capital Point Forbes Global Properties, local and international voices engaged in focused discussions around development trends and the many ways design can elevate both value and livability. Simultaneously, the firm's Media Corner welcomed global journalists and architects into direct dialogue about the country's potential.

Martin Sobota of CITYFÖRSTER remarked, "Some time ago, we had the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister, who at the time was serving as the Mayor of Tirana, and he shared his vision of transforming the city into a modern European capital. What you're seeing now is the realization of that vision. Tirana has truly become a real estate hotspot-a creative laboratory where we can test ideas, push boundaries, and innovate with sustainability in mind."

"Prime Minister Edi Rama, being an artist himself, played a pivotal role in allowing this wave of creativity to flourish. He invited architects and gave them the freedom and space to create," said Marc Joubert of JA Joubert Architecture. "Albanian architects who studied abroad came back with new knowledge, collaborated with international studios, and kept raising the bar. Design and construction here have developed into something truly unique."

"This is just the beginning," said Zaloshnja. "We are excited about Albania's continued growth as a global beacon of innovative architecture and sustainable development. Capital Point Forbes Global Properties remains committed to advancing this creative ecosystem and supporting visionary projects that enhance our cities."

About Capital Point Forbes Global Properties

Founded in 2009, Capital Point is Albania's leading real estate firm exclusively dedicated to the ultra-luxury market. With a focus on high-end coastal properties and premier developments, the company has become synonymous with innovation, discretion, and high-touch service. At the helm is founder and CEO Ilda Zaloshnja, a trailblazer in Albania's property sector and Vice President of the National Albanian Real Estate Association. Drawing from more than two decades of experience, Ilda has played a pivotal role in aligning the country's real estate practices with international standards through affiliations with globally respected trade organizations such as the National Association of Realtors in the United States and the European Association Of Real Estate Professions.

About Forbes Global Properties

Led by the world's foremost independent residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes. Our members connect discerning buyers and sellers of the most exceptional properties worldwide. Leveraging Forbes's worldwide reach and digital monthly audience of more than 167 million, our listings tell the stories that make our properties unique. Established in 2020, our invitation-only network spans more than 600 locations and comprises over 20,000 property experts across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250703459065/en/

Contacts:

Ilda Zaloshnja

Capital Point/Forbes Global Properties

+355 69 202 9970

info@capitalpoint.al