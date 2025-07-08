Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 08:42 Uhr
COGNIDOX LIMITED: Cognidox Launches Integrated Learning Management System to Strengthen Compliance and Training for Medical Device and Life Science Companies

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognidox, a leading provider of electronic Quality Management Systems (eQMS) for medical device and life science companies, today announced the launch of its new Learning Management System (LMS) - a powerful tool designed to help startups and scaling organisations meet training compliance requirements with greater efficiency, transparency, and control.

The new LMS, embedded within the Cognidox platform, enables companies to manage employee training records, automate learning workflows, and demonstrate compliance with ISO 13485, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, and other regulatory standards critical to the life sciences sector.

"Training compliance is a cornerstone of quality management in regulated industries," said Joe Byrne, CEO of Cognidox. "With our new LMS, we're providing growing medical device and life science companies with the tools they need to ensure their teams are properly trained - without the complexity and cost of traditional systems."

Cognidox is known for delivering a pragmatic, flexible eQMS designed specifically for the needs of innovation-driven startups and SMEs. The new LMS strengthens that offer by closing the loop between document control, quality processes, and team readiness - all within a single, integrated environment.

Key Features of the Cognidox LMS:

  • Role-based training assignments: Ensure the right people receive the right training at the right time.

  • Automated tracking and reporting: Easily demonstrate compliance during audits or inspections.

  • Seamless integration with controlled documents: Deliver training directly linked to SOPs, work instructions, and policies.

  • Scalable for growing teams: Built to support the dynamic needs of fast-moving life science innovators.

Whether preparing for a first ISO certification or scaling up post-market operations, Cognidox's LMS is designed to evolve with the needs of companies developing high-risk, high-impact technologies.

"Our clients are bringing life-changing products to market under intense regulatory scrutiny," added Byrne. "They need systems that enable-not hinder-their progress. This LMS is another way we're helping them embed quality into the heart of their operations."

The Cognidox LMS is available immediately as part of the Cognidox platform.

About Cognidox
Cognidox is a leading provider of document management and electronic quality management solutions for the medical device and life science sectors. Designed with the needs of innovative startups and scale-ups in mind, Cognidox helps organisations meet global regulatory requirements while accelerating product development and commercialisation.

Media Contact:
Bianca McLean
Marketing Manager
press@cognidox.com
+44 (0)1223 911 080

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cognidox-launches-integrated-learning-management-system-to-strengthen-compliance-and-training-for-medical-device-and-life-science-companies-302498962.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
