J&T Express Reports Q2 2025 Parcel Volume of 7.39 Billion; Southeast Asia Market Achieves Record Quarterly Growth of 65.9%

HONG KONG, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519), a global logistics service provider, announced its key operating metrics for the second quarter and first half of 2025. For the second quarter ended 30 June 2025, the company handled approximately 7.39 billion parcels, a 23.5% year-on-year increase, with an average daily parcel volume of 81.2 million. Meanwhile, in the first half of 2025, the company's total parcel volume reached 13.99 billion parcels, a 27% year-on-year increase, with an average daily parcel volume of 76.9 million. In both the second quarter and the first half of this year, J&T's total parcel volume reached new highs, with parcel volumes in all major markets continuing to achieve double-digit growth.

As the leading express delivery company in Southeast Asia for five consecutive years, J&T Express achieved robust growth in the region during the second quarter of this year. Parcel volume in Southeast Asia reached approximately 1.69 billion, marking a 65.9% year-on-year increase - the fastest single-quarter growth since the company's listing. The average daily parcel volume stood at 18.5 million. For the first half of the year, the company's Southeast Asia parcel volume grew by 57.9% year-on-year to 3.23 billion, with an average daily volume of 17.7 million.

The strong performance in Southeast Asia during the period was primarily driven by J&T's strengthened strategic partnerships with mainstream e-commerce platforms, local brands, and clients across various industries, fostering mutually beneficial growth. In the second quarter, increased promotional efforts and a wider range of product categories from e-commerce platforms significantly boosted business volume. As an independent enabler for e-commerce, J&T Express successfully capitalised on the overall growth opportunities within the region's e-commerce sector. This was achieved by leveraging J&T's high-quality, cost-effective services, thereby consistently solidifying its market-leading position. Concurrently, the company's partnerships with local brands across Southeast Asian countries and the proactive expansion into non-platform parcel services have also yielded significant results, becoming another crucial engine driving business growth in Southeast Asia.

To support its rapid business expansion, J&T Express continues to bolster its infrastructure investment across Southeast Asia. By the end of June this year, the company's service network density had further improved, with the number of service points increasing by 700 to 10,500 compared to the end of last year. To ensure sufficient transport capacity, the number of line-haul vehicles increased by 800 to 5,400. This series of strategic investments has significantly enhanced the company's parcel processing capabilities and network capacity, providing a solid guarantee for the efficient collection and delivery of vast parcel volumes. Looking ahead, the company will continue to execute capacity expansion and upgrades to meet the growing demands of its customers.

In the Chinese market, J&T Express maintains a long-term, healthy development approach, proactively optimising its customer structure and dynamically adjusting its operational strategies to navigate market changes. This series of refined management initiatives has driven the steady growth of the company's business scale and effectively enhanced its core competitiveness. For the second quarter, parcel volume reached 5.61 billion, representing a 14.7% year-on-year increase, with an average daily parcel volume of 61.7 million. In the first half of the year, the company's China parcel volume rose by 20% year-on-year to approximately 10.6 billion, with an average daily parcel volume of 58.2 million. During the period, J&T continued to drive network development and operational optimisation, supporting e-commerce platforms and brand clients by providing efficient, high-quality services. For instance, in Chenghai, Guangdong, known as the "Toy Capital," J&T provided robust support for the local toy industry. Amidst the combined peak seasons of Children's Day (June 1st), the "618" shopping festival, and the summer holidays, J&T safeguarded the industry through intelligent upgrades, customised services, and full-chain collaboration. This resulted in a single service outlet in the area handling an average daily parcel volume exceeding 200,000."

Regarding new market development, J&T Express achieved a parcel volume of 89.4 million in the second quarter, representing a 23.7% year-on-year increase, with an average daily parcel volume of 0.98 million. For the first half of the year, parcel volume in these new markets rose by 21.7% year-on-year to approximately 170 million. The company anticipates continued growth in business volume from new markets and will proceed with the pre-emptive deployment of automated equipment, particularly in regions like Latin America.

The company continues to invest in infrastructure development across all its markets, aiming to not only accommodate business growth but also to further enhance express delivery operational efficiency. As of the end of June 2025, the company's total number of automated sorting machines reached 337 sets, an increase of 58 sets compared to the end of 2024. Of these, 270 sets of automated sorting machines are located in China, an increase of 44 sets. Southeast Asia and new markets account for 57 and 10 sets respectively.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, stated: "J&T Express delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2025, with the Southeast Asian market proving particularly encouraging. We've successfully capitalised on the growth opportunities within the region's e-commerce sector and maintained our commitment to continuous investment in local infrastructure. This resulted in a remarkable 65.9% year-on-year growth in Southeast Asia's parcel volume for the second quarter, which not only underscores J&T's strength in market expansion but also further solidifies our position as the leading express delivery provider in the region. Simultaneously, our refined management in the Chinese market has driven stable parcel volume growth. Looking ahead, we remain focused on deepening our presence in each market, continuously enhancing operational efficiency and service quality to meet evolving market demands and provide customers with even more efficient and reliable logistics services."

